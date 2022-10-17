ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Their 2nd Child After Multiple Miscarriages: Meet Baby Girl Andersen

By Eliza Thompson
 3 days ago
Odette and Dave Annable. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Family of four! Odette Annable and Dave Annable welcomed their second child on Thursday, October 13.

“Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable,” Odette, 37, captioned a black-and-white photo with her newborn daughter on Monday, October 17. “You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨.”

Rainbow Babies! Stars Who Welcomed Children After Miscarriages

The Supergirl actress continued: “For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;).”

Dave, meanwhile, shared a series of photos of both his daughters via Instagram on Monday , gushing over the family’s newest addition.

“Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable ‘Andi.’ Mom and baby are doing great,” the 42-year-old captioned the hospital snaps. “Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn’t be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable.”

The You Again actress and her husband announced in May that they were expecting their second baby after multiple miscarriages. “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful,” Odette wrote via Instagram at the time. “A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed. 💕.”

The former 666 Park Avenue actor and the Walker star, who tied the knot in October 2010, welcomed daughter Charlie in September 2015 . The little one, now 7, was overjoyed when her parents told her she would be a big sister.

Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

“Now I can have my own baby!” she exclaimed in the sweet video reveal after the duo showed her a sonogram from Odette's pregnancy. Dave jokingly replied, “Or we can have a baby."

In June 2021, the Tell Me a Story alum revealed that she suffered her third miscarriage. “The one thing that was certain was how Dave and I both felt when I found out I was pregnant. We were elated,” Odette wrote via Instagram at the time, reflecting on the loss on what would have been her due date.

“After having two miscarriages after Charlie and after our personal journey as a couple, we finally felt like we were in the right place and our gift was this baby in my belly,” she continued. “I was 15 weeks pregnant when this photo was taken back in December and today would have been your due date. There was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.”

Hottest Couples Who Fell in Love on Set

The couple had also recently dealt with struggles in their romance, having announced their split in October 2019. “It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” they told Us in a statement at the time . “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Less than one year later, however, the twosome had reconciled . They announced the news via their respective Instagram accounts in August 2020, simultaneously posting a photo of themselves sharing a sweet kiss. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they captioned both posts.

Ahead of their reconciliation, Odette admitted that she was having a "rough time" after the breakup. “I am incredibly grateful for the last 10 years," she wrote via Instagram in January 2020. "They were the best of times and the worst of times. They shaped me, I grew. My goal for the new decade, in addition to promising myself to never stop learning and growing, is to try to be the best version of myself.”

