syr.edu

Taishoff Center to Host State of the Art Conference, Exploring the Next Frontier of Inclusive Higher Education

The Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education—part of the School of Education Center on Disability and Inclusion—will host the State of the Art (SOTA) Conference on Inclusive Postsecondary Education and Individuals with Intellectual Disability at Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, Oct. 18-20. A national conference—chaired by Taishoff...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

BioInspired Institute Research Labs Spur Graduate Student Projects

Two graduate student researchers in the BioInspired Institute research cluster were among 57 students and post-doctoral fellows presenting posters and talks at the institute’s first symposium earlier this month. We caught up with Thalma Orado, a first-year Ph.D. student in Assistant Professor Era Jain’s drug delivery lab, and Yikang...
syr.edu

‘Ed Kashi: Advocacy Journalism’ Pop-Up Exhibition on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30

A special pop-up exhibition featuring the photography of renowned photojournalist, filmmaker, speaker, and educator Ed Kashi ’79 will be on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30. The exhibition will travel to the Louise and Bernard Palitz Gallery at Syracuse University Lubin House after its presentation at the museum, where it will be on view Dec. 5-April 27, 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Unique Family Connections for 2022 Campus Peace Officer Academy Recruits

On Oct. 5, the eight recruits from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Peace Officer Academy celebrated their graduation with families, friends and colleagues. The ceremony, held at Drumlins Country Club, marked a milestone for these recruits as they complete the Campus Peace Officer Academy program. “I had the opportunity...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Nominations for 2023 Unsung Hero Awards Due Dec. 14

The planning committee for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is seeking nominations for the Unsung Hero Awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Nomination forms can be found on the MLK Celebration website. The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Lighting Upgrades for Athletics Lots, Soccer Stadium, South Campus Indicate Another Step Toward a More Sustainable Future

Syracuse University continues its efforts to combat climate change and pursue its long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. The University recently upgraded exterior lighting fixtures with more efficient and energy-saving LED lights in the Comstock Avenue and Colvin Street parking lots and SU Soccer Stadium, with additional outdoor lighting upgrades underway on South Campus.
syr.edu

New Plays, Series of Panel Discussions Highlight Syracuse Stage’s Cold Read Festival

Plays by Rogelio Martinez, Ty Defoe, Jessica Bashline and Craig Thornton highlight Syracuse Stage’s 2022/2023 Cold Read Festival of New Plays, Oct. 18-23. Curated by Stage’s Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the festival features four readings performed live in the Archbold Theatre and, for the first time, a series of panel discussions streamed live online and addressing various topics related to the creation of new work for the stage.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
syr.edu

‘Music of Messiaen’ Malmgren Concert: Faculty Members Present a Spiritual Experience

Musical performances, much like spiritual moments, can spark deep emotions and colorful contemplations. When paired together, these experiences can feel larger than life itself. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein and pianist Dan Sato present the “Music of Olivier Messiaen” as part of the Hendricks Chapel’s Malmgren concert series.
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century

A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
OSWEGO, NY
syr.edu

Update on JMA Wireless Dome Sign Installation

The construction necessary to install the new “JMA DOME” sign on the west side of the JMA Dome crown truss is about to begin. Two cranes will be required to complete the sign installation and preparatory work for the cranes will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The work will continue into December.

