syr.edu
Taishoff Center to Host State of the Art Conference, Exploring the Next Frontier of Inclusive Higher Education
The Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education—part of the School of Education Center on Disability and Inclusion—will host the State of the Art (SOTA) Conference on Inclusive Postsecondary Education and Individuals with Intellectual Disability at Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, Oct. 18-20. A national conference—chaired by Taishoff...
syr.edu
BioInspired Institute Research Labs Spur Graduate Student Projects
Two graduate student researchers in the BioInspired Institute research cluster were among 57 students and post-doctoral fellows presenting posters and talks at the institute’s first symposium earlier this month. We caught up with Thalma Orado, a first-year Ph.D. student in Assistant Professor Era Jain’s drug delivery lab, and Yikang...
syr.edu
Study Led by Public Health Professor David Larsen Says Wastewater Testing Expected to Work for Most Infectious Diseases
Wastewater surveillance of infectious diseases is expected work for just about every infectious disease that affects humans, including monkeypox and polio. But more research is needed to apply the science for public health benefit, according to a research team led by epidemiologist David Larsen from Syracuse University. The team’s work...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
syr.edu
‘Ed Kashi: Advocacy Journalism’ Pop-Up Exhibition on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30
A special pop-up exhibition featuring the photography of renowned photojournalist, filmmaker, speaker, and educator Ed Kashi ’79 will be on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30. The exhibition will travel to the Louise and Bernard Palitz Gallery at Syracuse University Lubin House after its presentation at the museum, where it will be on view Dec. 5-April 27, 2023.
syr.edu
Unique Family Connections for 2022 Campus Peace Officer Academy Recruits
On Oct. 5, the eight recruits from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Peace Officer Academy celebrated their graduation with families, friends and colleagues. The ceremony, held at Drumlins Country Club, marked a milestone for these recruits as they complete the Campus Peace Officer Academy program. “I had the opportunity...
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
syr.edu
Nominations for 2023 Unsung Hero Awards Due Dec. 14
The planning committee for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is seeking nominations for the Unsung Hero Awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Nomination forms can be found on the MLK Celebration website. The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King...
syr.edu
Lighting Upgrades for Athletics Lots, Soccer Stadium, South Campus Indicate Another Step Toward a More Sustainable Future
Syracuse University continues its efforts to combat climate change and pursue its long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. The University recently upgraded exterior lighting fixtures with more efficient and energy-saving LED lights in the Comstock Avenue and Colvin Street parking lots and SU Soccer Stadium, with additional outdoor lighting upgrades underway on South Campus.
Utica School District names Acting Superintendent, Pending Investigation
The Utica School Board has placed an employee on administrative leave and named an acting School Superintendent pending an investigation, at a special board meeting Tuesday night. While the district referred to the person being placed on leave as simply an "employee" - it seems probable that the person in...
syr.edu
New Plays, Series of Panel Discussions Highlight Syracuse Stage’s Cold Read Festival
Plays by Rogelio Martinez, Ty Defoe, Jessica Bashline and Craig Thornton highlight Syracuse Stage’s 2022/2023 Cold Read Festival of New Plays, Oct. 18-23. Curated by Stage’s Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the festival features four readings performed live in the Archbold Theatre and, for the first time, a series of panel discussions streamed live online and addressing various topics related to the creation of new work for the stage.
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
syr.edu
‘Music of Messiaen’ Malmgren Concert: Faculty Members Present a Spiritual Experience
Musical performances, much like spiritual moments, can spark deep emotions and colorful contemplations. When paired together, these experiences can feel larger than life itself. On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein and pianist Dan Sato present the “Music of Olivier Messiaen” as part of the Hendricks Chapel’s Malmgren concert series.
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
WKTV
Coats for women, girls available at Utica Rescue Mission giveaway event
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rescue Mission of Utica will hold a coat giveaway for women and young girls on Thursday at its West Street location. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be coats, hoodies, hats and gloves available, but limited to one...
syracuse.com
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
localsyr.com
Madison County voters choose between write-in candidate and former prosecutor
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With three weeks until Election Day, voters in Madison County are already choosing between two candidates for county judge through absentee voting. But only one name is printed on the ballot: Bradley Moses. Moses was the unopposed candidate, endorsed by the county’s Republican and...
syr.edu
Update on JMA Wireless Dome Sign Installation
The construction necessary to install the new “JMA DOME” sign on the west side of the JMA Dome crown truss is about to begin. Two cranes will be required to complete the sign installation and preparatory work for the cranes will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The work will continue into December.
