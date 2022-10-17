Orlando Magic forward and 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero needed just a few seconds into his NBA debut to make his first and official basket in the pros. Less than 30 seconds into their opener against the Detroit Pistons, Banchero found himself with some space in front of the rim. While Saddiq Bey tried to close on him to defend, it was a little too late as Banchero was already in position to score and eventually dropped the floater.

