Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish

It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
VIDEO: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero makes strong statement early with first NBA basket

Orlando Magic forward and 2022 top overall pick Paolo Banchero needed just a few seconds into his NBA debut to make his first and official basket in the pros. Less than 30 seconds into their opener against the Detroit Pistons, Banchero found himself with some space in front of the rim. While Saddiq Bey tried to close on him to defend, it was a little too late as Banchero was already in position to score and eventually dropped the floater.
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors

LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers host the Clippers to start season

LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers for the season opener. The Lakers went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference action last season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 34.7% from deep last season.
VIDEO: Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes crazy, wakes up kids after Damion Lee game-winner sinks Mavs

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t get more hyped up after seeing his brother-in-law and former teammate Damion Lee save the Phoenix Suns against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns fell behind by as much as 22 points in the game and looked like they were on their way to another embarrassing […] The post VIDEO: Warriors’ Stephen Curry goes crazy, wakes up kids after Damion Lee game-winner sinks Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets

New Orleans Pelicans scoring machine Brandon Ingram has always been compared with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Both are lengthy bucket-getters who can be unstoppable when they get it going. Before Wednesday night’s showdown between the Pelicans and the Nets, Durant even heaped some praises at Brandon Ingram, though, the latter was not really buying […] The post ‘He was trying to butter me up’: Brandon Ingram calls out Kevin Durant after Pelicans win vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again

When Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said last September that Myles Turner will be with the team on opening night, he certainly didn’t expect that the big man will just be watching from the bench. Unfortunately, that is exactly the case after the team ruled out the big man due to injury. The Pacers announced […] The post Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
