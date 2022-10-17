ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Motion filed to order witnesses to testify in fatal River of Lights crash case

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the latest legal move in the case of the fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya outside the River Of Lights last year. On December 12th, police say Sergio Almanza was driving an ATV illegally on public streets when he sped through a stop light, hitting and killing Bhattacharya and injuring his father as they were leaving the River Of Lights.

Officials arrested Almanza a month and a half later near the Mexico border after he turned himself in. Now, prosecutors are trying to get a hold of others they say were involved.

Hit-and-run driver, vehicle still missing after deadly crash; boy identified

The state filed a new motion to get Adrian Edgar Casas and Andres Salazar to participate in pretrial interviews and testimony in exchange for some legal protection. Prosecutors say Salazar was a passenger in the off-road vehicle when Almanza hit the young boy and his father. They say Casas helped Almanza store the vehicle at his home after the crash.

According to the motion, the state has attempted in ‘good faith’ to provide both of them to the defense for pretrial interviews but hasn’t been successful. If the motion is granted, Casas and Salazar would be court-ordered to participate in pretrial interviews and on the witness stand.

Court documents reveal new details in Sergio Almanza case

They would get a ‘grant of use immunity,’ meaning whatever the two say in those interviews or at trial could not be used against them to bring charges. But, the two could still face charges based on independent evidence found outside of what they said in interviews and trial.

In the original criminal complaint for the case, Casas told police he wanted to help by providing information and admitted to Almanza bringing the ATV to his house after the crash. He also told police he was in the backyard as Almanza worked to fix up the vehicle after the crash but that he never helped because he wanted to ‘stay away.’

Both Casas and Salazar have never been charged in connection with this crime. A hearing for the motion is scheduled for October 20th.

KRQE News 13

