fox35orlando.com
Church donations, mail stolen from Ormond Beach church's mailbox, pastor says
The pastor of a church in Ormond Beach said surveillance video caught two people who broke into their mailbox recently and stole church donations and bills, the second time the church's mailbox has reportedly been damaged in weeks. Surveillance video shows a maroon-colored van pull into Providence Church's parking lot...
click orlando
Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
Man killed in Altamonte Springs apartment shooting
Fla. — A man was fatally shot in Altamonte Springs Monday night, police said Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., Altamonte Springs police responded to Lake Villas Condominium in the 100 block of Maitland Avenue for shots fired inside one of the residences. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive...
wogx.com
Pit maneuver stops suspect wanted for terrorist threats arrested
A wanted suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in Orange County. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol initiated a PIT maneuver, disabling the suspect's vehicle, and were able to arrest the person.
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man crashes into bushes near city hall
6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
WESH
Couple stabbed to death in Deltona while children were home, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff to hold update at noon. WESH 2 will stream above. A man and woman from Deltona were stabbed to death Monday evening in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Volusia County sheriff's office. Deputies were called to a home at 2742 Gramercy Dr.,...
fox35orlando.com
Elderly driver crashes into medical building in Lake Mary sending 2 to hospital, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police say an elderly driver crashed into a medical building in Lake Mary, leaving a large hole in the wall. According to Lake Mary police, the vehicle struck the building twice. Photos from the scene lists...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police announce ‘unsanctioned truck event,’ expect heavy traffic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach Police put out a public service announcement warning residents of an unsanctioned truck event expected this weekend. A Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department said the event is expected Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Mass Murder Suspect Caught in Florida
Daytona Beach police nab a man wanted for the murder and dismemberment of four people in Oklahoma. Florida woman takes a selfie as she is busted for DUI.
villages-news.com
Woman lands back in jail after bogus claim about stolen car
A woman landed back in jail after a bogus claim last year about the theft of her car in The Villages. Jeanette Coral Schuster, 65, of Umatilla, was arrested last week on a Lake County warrant charging her with making a false police report. She was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail, pending her transfer back to Lake County.
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
fox35orlando.com
Person of interest in Oklahoma deaths makes court appearance in Florida
A Volusia County, Florida judge ordered Joe Kennedy to be held without bond, citing public safety and the investigation in Oklahoma. Kennedy is considered a person of interest in the deaths of four missing men in Oklahoma. He has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime. He was arrested in Florida on unrelated charges after being found in a reportedly stolen truck.
Police: Man injured after shots fired into Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are looking for the person who they say shot into an apartment with a man, woman, and baby inside Tuesday night. Officers responded to the Catalina Isle community on L B McLeod Rd. just before 8 p.m. for reports of the shooting. Police say...
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Trucktoberfest: Residents should expect traffic congestion, doubled fines
Daytona Beach's unsanctioned Trucktoberfest is slated to begin this Friday and over the weekend, but officials warn residents of heavy traffic congestion during the weekend-long event with the addition of hefty fines. Daytona Beach police said residents should expect traffic congestion on the beachside, mainly North and South Atlantic Avenue...
WESH
Deltona city leaders address Stone Island flooding concerns
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are still dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ian, and that includes the communities of Stone Island and Deltona in Volusia County. But some people in Stone Island say Deltona is making their flooding worse than it should be. Deltona...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County, East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand coverage area
Flagler County has been working with the East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand the coverage area for mosquito control services for over a year. The final recommendation will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at its Nov. 21 meeting for consideration and potential approval. Additional mosquito control...
Smoking no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches, parks
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Smoking is no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches and parks. Officials announced Monday that smoking cigarettes, filtered cigars, pipes or use of any other device to inhale smoke from burning tobacco products is now prohibited in city-owned public parks, beaches and boardwalks. >>> STREAM...
