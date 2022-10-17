Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade
Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy
Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts donates $2.2 million to campaigns so far in 2022
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been spending this summer on fall on electing his brand of conservatives to the legislature, NU Regents and school board races.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
Husker247 Podcast: Mickey or the field?
Husker247 gathered during the midpoint of Nebraska’s second bye week to talk about the Purdue game, Nebraska’s team as it heads into the final five contests, Mickey Joseph and where things sit with the recruiting. The show opened with a conversation about Nebraska’s contest at Purdue, what Michael...
Grant to bolster Nebraska nursing workforce efforts
OMAHA, Neb.-The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years. The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing...
NebraskaTV
A statewide aluminum shortage will force some residents to get new license plate numbers
KEARNEY, Neb. — A statewide aluminum shortage will impact the new Nebraska license plates that will be issued at the beginning of 2023. Because of the shortage, the only option for some residents will be to get a license plate with new numbers. In May, Governor Pete Ricketts and...
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
etxview.com
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
Comments / 0