Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Could we see an early snowfall this year?

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy

Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
RAPID CITY, SD
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Mickey or the field?

Husker247 gathered during the midpoint of Nebraska’s second bye week to talk about the Purdue game, Nebraska’s team as it heads into the final five contests, Mickey Joseph and where things sit with the recruiting. The show opened with a conversation about Nebraska’s contest at Purdue, what Michael...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grant to bolster Nebraska nursing workforce efforts

OMAHA, Neb.-The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant that will provide close to $4 million over the next four years. The project, “An Innovative States-wide Nursing Workforce Clinical Preceptor Academy,” will enable work on multiple facets of nursing...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Here comes the frigid side of autumn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
HASTINGS, NE

