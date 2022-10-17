Read full article on original website
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposal
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?
KWCH.com
Increasing concerns for fire danger
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer temperatures and eventually, stronger winds are set to return in the coming days. Fire danger may be a problem by Friday and throughout the weekend. Skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the 30s. Highs will return to the 70s with plenty...
KAKE TV
With early first freeze this year, WFD urging winter safety precautions
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Ready or not, winter is on its way, and while some might disagree, people like Michael Rolle are ready for it. "I love the seasons, you know? It doesn't matter, I could appreciate all sorts of climates. Hot, cold, chilly, it doesn't matter to me. I just love the change in the climate, change in the weather," said Rolle.
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
KWCH.com
Sunshine and 70s today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says out the door temperatures are not as chilly as the past few mornings, but upper 30s and lower 40s make the coat or jacket a must have. Bright blue skies this afternoon will take temperatures into the upper 70s, or 10 degrees above average.
KWCH.com
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
KWCH.com
Hard freeze; record lows likely
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
Cause of fatal Andover house fire determined accidental
The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue.
Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse bell will get a new home
Commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County settles over 2020 crash that killed 5
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement in connection with a 2020 crash in western Sedgwick County that killed a mother and her four children. It happened Sept. 25, 2020 at the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South, between Cheney and Clearwater.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business
The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
KWCH.com
Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
KWCH.com
Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
His wife was tired of driving all the way east for boba, so he opened a west-side shop
Boss Tea will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with discounted drinks.
Trunk-or-treat events begin this weekend in the Wichita area
Halloween is fast approaching, and so are trunk-or-treat events in the Wichita area.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Clearwater Fall Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s definitely feelin’ like autumn out there, and today we’re getting in the Fall mood by heading out to Clearwater!. The Clearwater Fall Festival is kicking off this weekend, and this morning we’re getting a look at some of the fun activities you’ll get to participate in -- and giving you the details if you’re wanting to come out!
KWCH.com
Honore Adversis Foundation announces fundraisers for fallen deputy Sidnee Carter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Honore Adversis Foundation, in partnership with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, is selling items to raise funds for Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was killed in a vehicle crash on Oct. 7. All proceeds of their sales will benefit Carter’s family. Metal...
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
KWCH.com
Wichita's new police chief discusses experience, plans for WPD
Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
