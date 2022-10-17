ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Increasing concerns for fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer temperatures and eventually, stronger winds are set to return in the coming days. Fire danger may be a problem by Friday and throughout the weekend. Skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the 30s. Highs will return to the 70s with plenty...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

With early first freeze this year, WFD urging winter safety precautions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Ready or not, winter is on its way, and while some might disagree, people like Michael Rolle are ready for it. "I love the seasons, you know? It doesn't matter, I could appreciate all sorts of climates. Hot, cold, chilly, it doesn't matter to me. I just love the change in the climate, change in the weather," said Rolle.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sunshine and 70s today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says out the door temperatures are not as chilly as the past few mornings, but upper 30s and lower 40s make the coat or jacket a must have. Bright blue skies this afternoon will take temperatures into the upper 70s, or 10 degrees above average.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hard freeze; record lows likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County settles over 2020 crash that killed 5

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission on Wednesday approved a $300,000 settlement in connection with a 2020 crash in western Sedgwick County that killed a mother and her four children. It happened Sept. 25, 2020 at the intersection of 263rd Street West and 71st Street South, between Cheney and Clearwater.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Graze Craze; Wichita’s newest charcuterie business

The first of two Graze Craze locations has officially opened in Wichita. Part of an Oklahoma-City based franchise, the business specializes in charcuterie boards. The first location opened this week at 2233 N. Ridge Road, next door to Pho Chopstix. There’s a second one planned for Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Kansas Humane Society

Councilmember Jeff Blubaugh said he's disappointed in the mayor's action after a confrontation with a Wichita police officer was captured on a body camera. On Tuesday, the City of Wichita named Joseph Sullivan to lead the Wichita Police Department. Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze. Updated: Oct....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State Real Estate Center offers 2023 housing forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita home values will end the year up 12.9 percent and then rise by another 4.7 percent next year according to the 2023 Wichita Housing Forecast published by the Wichita State University Center for Real Estate. “Home price appreciation is slowing, but the supply of homes...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Clearwater Fall Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s definitely feelin’ like autumn out there, and today we’re getting in the Fall mood by heading out to Clearwater!. The Clearwater Fall Festival is kicking off this weekend, and this morning we’re getting a look at some of the fun activities you’ll get to participate in -- and giving you the details if you’re wanting to come out!
CLEARWATER, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita's new police chief discusses experience, plans for WPD

WICHITA, KS

