therealdeal.com

Torrance housing plan squeaks under state deadline

The City of Torrance has found room to build nearly 5,000 new homes, many of them affordable, by the end of the decade. The South Bay city got a final green light from the state for its so-called housing element, or blueprint on how it will meet its required housing quota, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
TORRANCE, CA
therealdeal.com

LA County leads the nation in overcrowded homes

Los Angeles County, a pioneer of single-family housing sprawl, has more overpacked homes than anywhere in the U.S. For three decades, the county has led the nation in overcrowding, with 11 percent of homes now having more than one occupant per room, the Los Angeles Times reported in an expose.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Taller architecture firm designs first row houses in unincorporated LA County

A Los Angeles design firm has trumpeted plans to squeeze four homes onto a single lot in East Los Angeles, creating what would be the first row houses in Los Angeles County. Taller, an architecture firm based in Fairfax, has announced plans for the first project to be approved under the county’s compact lot subdivision ordinance on a single parcel at 925 Brannick Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Onni Group to build Art Deco-style tower in Mid-Wilshire

Onni Group is going large in Mid-Wilshire with an Art Deco-inspired apartment tower. The Vancouver-based firm has unveiled plans for a 45-story, mixed-use housing tower at 5350-5376 Wilshire Boulevard in the Miracle Mile, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The project will preserve century-old Art Deco storefronts. The company paid $30 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Home price discounts grow sixfold in LA County

The Los Angeles housing market continues to cool, with the number of discounted listings hovering just below its peak since the start of the pandemic. In September, the number of listings with price reductions in Los Angeles County was 4,020, down from a pandemic-era high of 4,244 last July, according to Realtor.com data. The metric shows an erratic swing over the past year. In January, the number of discounted listings was at 676, the lowest since at least 2016. This means that listings with price reductions have grown nearly sixfold in less than a year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Downtown Hollywood project with 856 rentals up for approval

Downtown Hollywood may be poised for more development with a proposed major mixed-use project. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners’ plan for an 856-unit apartment development, called Block 57, will go before the city commission on Wednesday. BTI Partners proposes a site plan for the two-tower development on the east side of Young Circle, which would also have about 40,000 square feet of office space, and about 142,000 square feet of retail space.
