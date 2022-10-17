The Los Angeles housing market continues to cool, with the number of discounted listings hovering just below its peak since the start of the pandemic. In September, the number of listings with price reductions in Los Angeles County was 4,020, down from a pandemic-era high of 4,244 last July, according to Realtor.com data. The metric shows an erratic swing over the past year. In January, the number of discounted listings was at 676, the lowest since at least 2016. This means that listings with price reductions have grown nearly sixfold in less than a year.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO