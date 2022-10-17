ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Pleasantly warm & dry weather continues

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another enjoyable day where temperatures are staying near our seasonal average of 89-91 degrees. Breezy conditions linger through our Wednesday but winds will thankfully start to lighten up by tonight with wind gusts decreasing around 5 to 10 mph. For any nighttime or early...
YUMA, AZ
Riding In The Desert: How skating culture has grown within Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Skateboarding has now blossomed into an American pastime, Including right here in the Desert Southwest. Where local cities are even getting involved in the sport. Adults like Nicholas Meza have been skating in Yuma since the 90's. “You know, in the beginning, skateboarding was more...
YUMA, AZ
Pet Talk: Meet Sarah

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a 4-year-old female American staffordshire terrier who enjoys spending time with people. Sarah is very lovable and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, likes to be petted, and gives kisses. Sarah is treat motivated which makes...
YUMA, AZ
NBC 11 Sports: A new streak for Kofa Football?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Friday Night Lights crew celebrate the Kofa Kings win by donning Kings gear provided by the Kofa football boosters. The gang also gives a shoutout to Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth on breaking the Arizona all-time passing touchdown mark as well as acknowledgement to Calexico and Brawley for big wins in the Imperial Valley.
YUMA, AZ
Cody’s Closet Provides Beds to Comfort Less Fortunate Kids

IMPERIAL – With the pouring rain serving as an intimidating backdrop, one 7-year-old El Centro boy named John began an epic quest to get something he has never had before: his own bed. His destination was the second annual bed giveaway hosted by Cody’s Closet at the Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Runners ready for City Championship

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for boys and girls cross country teams in their quest for the YUHSD city championship. On Wednesday, October 19th, at Kofa High school, the Cibola Raiders boys and girls teams look to defend their titles. Over the past few weeks, Cibola head coach Jose Villasenor has been giving some of his top runners some rest leading up to the city meet.
YUMA, AZ
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles

The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
EL CENTRO, CA
Yuma Catholic’s Richard Stallworth, the new Arizona TD King!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Entering Friday night's Yuma Catholic homecoming game versus Buckeye Union, Shamrock's senior quarterback Richard Stallworth entered the contest only one touchdown pass away from tying the Arizona state all-time record. Stallworth shattered the mark by tossing six touchdown in a 48-45 win on Friday night.
YUMA, AZ
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
YUMA, AZ
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
EL CENTRO, CA

