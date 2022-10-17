YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for boys and girls cross country teams in their quest for the YUHSD city championship. On Wednesday, October 19th, at Kofa High school, the Cibola Raiders boys and girls teams look to defend their titles. Over the past few weeks, Cibola head coach Jose Villasenor has been giving some of his top runners some rest leading up to the city meet.

