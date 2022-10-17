Read full article on original website
Pleasantly warm & dry weather continues
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another enjoyable day where temperatures are staying near our seasonal average of 89-91 degrees. Breezy conditions linger through our Wednesday but winds will thankfully start to lighten up by tonight with wind gusts decreasing around 5 to 10 mph. For any nighttime or early...
Riding In The Desert: How skating culture has grown within Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Skateboarding has now blossomed into an American pastime, Including right here in the Desert Southwest. Where local cities are even getting involved in the sport. Adults like Nicholas Meza have been skating in Yuma since the 90's. “You know, in the beginning, skateboarding was more...
Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Road in Yuma. The post Lane restrictions and construction on US 95 in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Opportunity to participate in USA volleyball in Yuma
There will be an informational meeting for the Yuma community to participate in USA volleyball on Tuesday, October 25 at 6 p.m. The post Opportunity to participate in USA volleyball in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Sarah
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet Sarah!. Sarah is a 4-year-old female American staffordshire terrier who enjoys spending time with people. Sarah is very lovable and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, likes to be petted, and gives kisses. Sarah is treat motivated which makes...
Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years
Proposition 416, the City of Yuma's General Plan is on the ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The post Yuma’s proposition 416 back on the ballot after 10 years appeared first on KYMA.
NBC 11 Sports: A new streak for Kofa Football?
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Friday Night Lights crew celebrate the Kofa Kings win by donning Kings gear provided by the Kofa football boosters. The gang also gives a shoutout to Yuma Catholic QB Richard Stallworth on breaking the Arizona all-time passing touchdown mark as well as acknowledgement to Calexico and Brawley for big wins in the Imperial Valley.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Cody’s Closet Provides Beds to Comfort Less Fortunate Kids
IMPERIAL – With the pouring rain serving as an intimidating backdrop, one 7-year-old El Centro boy named John began an epic quest to get something he has never had before: his own bed. His destination was the second annual bed giveaway hosted by Cody’s Closet at the Imperial County...
Yuma students and staff present on teen mental health to Arizona state legislature
Yuma Union High School District students and staff made a formal presentation on teen mental health to the Arizona House of Representatives on October 17. The post Yuma students and staff present on teen mental health to Arizona state legislature appeared first on KYMA.
Runners ready for City Championship
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for boys and girls cross country teams in their quest for the YUHSD city championship. On Wednesday, October 19th, at Kofa High school, the Cibola Raiders boys and girls teams look to defend their titles. Over the past few weeks, Cibola head coach Jose Villasenor has been giving some of his top runners some rest leading up to the city meet.
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles
The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County
The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted. The post Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Catholic’s Richard Stallworth, the new Arizona TD King!
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - Entering Friday night's Yuma Catholic homecoming game versus Buckeye Union, Shamrock's senior quarterback Richard Stallworth entered the contest only one touchdown pass away from tying the Arizona state all-time record. Stallworth shattered the mark by tossing six touchdown in a 48-45 win on Friday night.
Ni Una Mas documentary premiere in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local film producer is raising awareness of domestic violence with a new movie. "Ni Una Mas" or "Not Another Woman" in English is the latest film from Roy Dorantes. He says the goal is to tackle domestic violence and bring case numbers down. "It...
City of Calexico Rec Dept. to host first Halloween carnival
The City of Calexico Recreation Department will host their first of many Halloween carnival. The post City of Calexico Rec Dept. to host first Halloween carnival appeared first on KYMA.
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area names new Exec. Director
The Chairperson and Interim Director of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) names new Executive Director. The post Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area names new Exec. Director appeared first on KYMA.
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Elementary school district candidates
When voting, one of the main topics is education and on November 8th the community will choose the two candidates to fill up the two trustee spot. The post El Centro Elementary school district candidates appeared first on KYMA.
