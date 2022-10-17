Read full article on original website
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION OF FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON WHERE A MODESTO, CALFORINA RESIDENT DIED, ANOTHER INJURED AND PACKAGED MARIJUANA LOCATED
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 20220 - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 8:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 9. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, operated...
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 17, 2022 at approximately 11:20 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Volvo commercial...
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation
Two people were killed in a crash that prompted an extended closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The post Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair
If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
Felon substitute at school causes uproar from victim's family
Classified sub is sent to grade school where her estranged daughter attends The Jefferson County School District hired a felon, fresh out of jail, as a substitute certified employee at her daughter's elementary school. Her presence in the school would violate the mother's restraining order protecting the daughter. The county's Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brentley Foster, was livid. "What else are they missing?" she said of the school district. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Jefferson County 509-J School District hired convicted felon Alexandria Bowden, 30, as a classified substitute. Bowden, also known as Ali Alvarez, pleaded guilty...
Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend
Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
