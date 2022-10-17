ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco County, OR

clayconews.com

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER INVESTIGATION OF FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 211 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON WHERE A MODESTO, CALFORINA RESIDENT DIED, ANOTHER INJURED AND PACKAGED MARIJUANA LOCATED

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 20220 - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 8:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 211 near milepost 9. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white BMW X5, operated...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead; dog survives says OSP

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — On Saturday, October 15, around 1:30 p.m., there was a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 77. After the preliminary investigation, police say a white Ford Taurus left its lane and collided head-on with a blue Hyundai Ion. The driver of the Ford...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
kbnd.com

Redmond Woman Killed In Hwy 26 Crash

WARM SPRINGS, OR -- A Redmond woman was killed in a weekend crash near Warm Springs. According to State Police, an eastbound car driven by a Texas man traveled into the westbound lane, at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say he collided with a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Carla...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Prineville house fire leaves two children dead

A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Haystack Reservoir drained to ‘deadpool status’ for dam repair

If you’re thinking about fishing or boating at Haystack Reservoir this fall, you’d better find another body of water. The reservoir east of Culver was almost completely drained Monday as dam operators draw down the water to make inspections and repairs. The North Irrigation Unit, which operates the dam, says they need to fix the emergency gate which hasn’t been opening and closing properly. All other efforts until now to fix it have failed.
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Felon substitute at school causes uproar from victim's family

Classified sub is sent to grade school where her estranged daughter attends The Jefferson County School District hired a felon, fresh out of jail, as a substitute certified employee at her daughter's elementary school. Her presence in the school would violate the mother's restraining order protecting the daughter. The county's Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brentley Foster, was livid. "What else are they missing?" she said of the school district. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Jefferson County 509-J School District hired convicted felon Alexandria Bowden, 30, as a classified substitute. Bowden, also known as Ali Alvarez, pleaded guilty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Accident south of Shaniko kills LaGrande woman, more crashes over weekend

Other accidents include flipped livestock trailer, towed tiny home destroyed, T-bone crash at Love's Cow Canyon Fatality On Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 5:21 p.m. police responded to an accident on Highway 97 near milepost 63, south of Shaniko. The accident involved a Ford Focus, operated by Sandra Miller, 60, of La Grande, who sustained fatal injuries. Miller attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder while it was passing another vehicle. Miller lost control during the maneuver and left the highway, rolling multiple times. Oregon State Police and Shaniko Fire and Rescue responded. Crash near Loves...
SHANIKO, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours

Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...

