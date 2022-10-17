Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Beloit homicide suspect stands mute
The 19-year-old Madison man who’s accused of shooting Jion Broomfield to death in January outside of a Beloit Memorial High School basketball game appears in Rock County Court for his arraignment. Amaree Goodall is charged with first degree intentional homicide. In court last week, Goodall’s attorney Kim Zion stood...
wclo.com
Milton employee resigns over conversations with juveniles
A Milton school district employee has resigned over what police are calling inappropriate conversations on social media. The Milton Police department was made aware in mid-September of the conversations between the employee and juvenile studetns. According to Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt, two juvenile students friend requested the staff member...
wclo.com
Beloit drug suspects appear in Rock County Court
All three Beloit men arrested last week following the execution of a drug warrant on Hull Avenue are held on cash bond. Prosecutor Kyle Johnson requested a $20,000 cash bond for 48-year-old George Jackson who’s charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, resisting an officer, and felony bail jumping.
wclo.com
Janesville police investigate stabbing
A 19-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide after a stabbing on the city’s west side. Police responded to the 1000 block of North Osborne Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a 19-year-old woman stabbed an estimated five-times. Officers say her injuries are life-threatening. The suspect, Asher J. Spitz was taken into custody without incident.
wclo.com
Janesville offering options for leaf cleanup
Loose leaf cleanup can always be a chore, so the city of Janesville is reminding citizens of the services they offer to help. Parks Director Cullen Slapak says they are offering a leaf vacuum service, and residents just need to put leaves out near on their terrace near the curbline and the city will pick them up.
wclo.com
Beloit names superintendent finalist
The School District of Beloit has locked in on a finalist for their new Superintendent. According to a press release, the district has selected Dr. Willie Garrison to be the finalist for the position after discussion, reference and background checks, and feedback from the candidate community forums. Garrison is currently...
wclo.com
Walworth County approves library system merger
The Arrowhead Library System is on track to merge with the Lakeshores Library System to become the Prairie Lakes Library System on January 1st. Walworth recently became the third and final county to approve the merger, behind Rock and Racine Counties. Arrowhead Library System Public Information Coordinator Tovah Anderson says...
wclo.com
Beloit officially approved hiring of new superintendent
The finalist for the superintendent of the School District of Beloit was officially hired Tuesday night after the school board unanimously approved the hiring. Dr. Willie Garrison will serve as the new leader of the school district and says student achievement needs to be at the forefront of decision making within the district.
wclo.com
Vets Roll makes return after COVID hiatus
The Vets Roll trip makes it’s return to Beloit Wednesday night after a trip that was three years in the making. Vets Roll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said all the trips are special, but this one is particularly special because of the hiatus and this year they focused on the most senior veterans, with the average age of those taking the trip being just over 81 years old.
wclo.com
Beloit City Manager job has salary range of $170,000 – $185,000
Applications for the City of Beloit’s open City Manager position should officially start rolling in soon. The job posting for the position has been posted online and Baker Tilly has begun it’s nationwide recruitment efforts. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the deadline for applications is November...
wclo.com
Three Beloit men face drug charges
Three Beloit men are under arrest on drug charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home on Hull Avenue last week. According to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post, the Violent Crimes Interdiction Team and Patrol officers located narcotics, firearms, and evidence of drug trafficking. 48-year-old George...
wclo.com
Walworth County project could result in unintentional loss of threatened or endanger species
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working to make the public aware of measures that have been taken to minimize the impact a Walworth County bridge project will have on four threatened or endangered species of animal. Conservation Biologist Stacy Rowe says the County Highway C Turtle Creek bridge...
wclo.com
Rock County Public Health Department begins administering bivalent booster doses to those 5 and up
The Rock County Public Health Department is hoping to see more young people five to 11 years old getting their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Public Health Supervisor Kelsey Cordova says the CDC has expanded eligibility for bivalent booster doses. Cordova says the health department plans to begin administering the Pfizer...
wclo.com
Walworth County Sheriff’s Office announces operation trick-or-treat
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on sex offenders between October 29th and 31st. Undersheriff Dave Gerber says they will be getting a visit from probation and parole agents to make sure they are complying with terms of their supervision. Gerber says sex offenders are not allowed...
wclo.com
Rock County Sheriff’s Office warms citizens about phone scam
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of a phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as Sergeant Reed. According to a news release, the scammer indicates that the victim needs to send them money to clear up a legal matter. The Sheriff’s Office says these calls...
Comments / 0