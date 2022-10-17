ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KAKE TV

'Everyone agreed': Committee for Wichita police chief search say decision was unanimous

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Multiple members of a committee selected to help select Wichita's next police chief say the decision to recommend Joseph Sullivan was unanimous. The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that Sullivan would lead the police department, bringing more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience to the table. An 11-member WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee helped guide the process along, made up of a diverse group of Wichitans to ask all candidates, including Sullivan, hard questions throughout the months long process.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares

In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee

New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Resources available with WERAP, KERA ending

The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, or KERA, has doled out $257,551,963.86, since its launch in the spring of 2021. The Wichita version of the program, WERAP, sits around 29 million distributed. While the programs were helpful for thousands of Kansas needing help to cover their rent, the programs were...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts

It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

What you will see on your ballot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

City of Wichita appoints new police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday that Joseph Sullivan has been appointed to serve as Wichita’s next chief of police. Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. He will begin in early December. “It’s a beautiful place to live....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

WFD concerned over increased abandoned house fires as homeless seek shelter ahead of winter

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Brie Pringle and the team at HumanKind Ministries work hard all year, doing everything they can to help the city's homeless population. "We are seeing an increased need in the community. We are filling beds quickly, and sometimes it's hard to come by a bed," said Pringle. "Our biggest hope is that we can help individuals stay warm, stay safe, and take that next step towards permanent and stable housing."
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy