WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Brie Pringle and the team at HumanKind Ministries work hard all year, doing everything they can to help the city's homeless population. "We are seeing an increased need in the community. We are filling beds quickly, and sometimes it's hard to come by a bed," said Pringle. "Our biggest hope is that we can help individuals stay warm, stay safe, and take that next step towards permanent and stable housing."

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO