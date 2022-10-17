Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
'Everyone agreed': Committee for Wichita police chief search say decision was unanimous
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Multiple members of a committee selected to help select Wichita's next police chief say the decision to recommend Joseph Sullivan was unanimous. The City of Wichita announced Tuesday that Sullivan would lead the police department, bringing more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience to the table. An 11-member WPD Police Chief Search Review Committee helped guide the process along, made up of a diverse group of Wichitans to ask all candidates, including Sullivan, hard questions throughout the months long process.
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
KAKE TV
Wichita looks to increase capacity at home day cares
In response to a desperate need for child care availability in the Wichita area, city and Sedgwick County officials will soon consider a change to its joint zoning code that could increase the capacity of home daycares from 10 to 12 children and more closely align with state regulations. If...
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
KWCH.com
Wichita City Councilmember removes himself from mayor's review committee
New development surface after video of Mayor Brandon Whipple's confrontation with a Wichita police officer went public. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is vying to oust Laura Kelly and be Kansas' new governor. Kansas' Biggest Rodeo returns to Phillipsburg. Updated: 13 hours ago. The rodeo happened Aug. 4-6 in Phillipsburg,...
KAKE TV
Affordable housing shortage in Wichita leaves hundreds of low-income residents nowhere to go
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I just want a place where I pay rent that my children lay their heads, and I lay my head, to be suitable for us. We're not animals," said Heather Jay. Jay is in the process of applying for a Housing Choice Voucher, also known as Section 8. But she already lives in public housing and says it's a nightmare.
KAKE TV
Resources available with WERAP, KERA ending
The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program, or KERA, has doled out $257,551,963.86, since its launch in the spring of 2021. The Wichita version of the program, WERAP, sits around 29 million distributed. While the programs were helpful for thousands of Kansas needing help to cover their rent, the programs were...
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts
It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
KSN.com
What you will see on your ballot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you live, you may see as many as 22 Kansas House candidate profiles for your county. Instead of reading all of them, here is how to find out which ones are on your ballot:. Click on VoterView, which is a service of...
Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse bell will get a new home
Commissioners voted to approve plans that will remove the existing reception desk and make a platform for the bell.
KAKE TV
City of Wichita appoints new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday that Joseph Sullivan has been appointed to serve as Wichita’s next chief of police. Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. He will begin in early December. “It’s a beautiful place to live....
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
KAKE TV
WFD concerned over increased abandoned house fires as homeless seek shelter ahead of winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Brie Pringle and the team at HumanKind Ministries work hard all year, doing everything they can to help the city's homeless population. "We are seeing an increased need in the community. We are filling beds quickly, and sometimes it's hard to come by a bed," said Pringle. "Our biggest hope is that we can help individuals stay warm, stay safe, and take that next step towards permanent and stable housing."
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections
Kansas advance voting for the 2022 midterm election begins Oct. 19, but there’s plenty of other information voters need to know.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Reno County Tax Sale sells 44 properties
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Reno County Tax Sale was held October 18th at Memorial Hall. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 44 delinquent properties were auctioned to the highest bidder. REIB Auctions performed the auction on the properties that were sold. The Sheriff's Office said there will...
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
Comments / 1