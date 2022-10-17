Read full article on original website
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary
Ezra Miller pled not guilty Monday morning to the dual charges against them out of Stamford, Vermont. The embattled star of “The Flash” is charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny after video surveillance allegedly showed Miller entering neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home on May 1 before stealing three bottles of liquor from his pantry.
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller faces 26 years if convicted for Vermont burglary
The lead actor in DC Comics’ upcoming 2023 summer superhero blockbuster, “The Flash,” faces a maximum of 26 years in prison if convicted for an incident in which they’re accused of breaking into a Vermont residence and stealing bottles of alcohol — one of many legal accusations attached to the superhero movie star.
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to liquor theft
If convicted, Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 13.
