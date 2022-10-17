Sophomore Regina Mpigachai continues her successful cross country campaign this season, earning an individual medal at the UC-Riverside Highlander Invitational on Saturday. Mpigachai won the 6,000-meter run, recording a time of 19:46.6. Her finish was six seconds faster than the second place runner. She was 34 seconds behind the course record – 19:12.6 – which was set in 2011 by Laura Hollander of Cal Poly.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO