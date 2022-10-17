ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan Times

UNC roundup: VB, XC athletes earn Big Sky weekly recognition; swim wins first dual

Sophomore Regina Mpigachai continues her successful cross country campaign this season, earning an individual medal at the UC-Riverside Highlander Invitational on Saturday. Mpigachai won the 6,000-meter run, recording a time of 19:46.6. Her finish was six seconds faster than the second place runner. She was 34 seconds behind the course record – 19:12.6 – which was set in 2011 by Laura Hollander of Cal Poly.
Fort Morgan Times

Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state

Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
eatonredink.com

Eaton football obliterates Fort Lupton

The Eaton High School football team took their fifth win of the 2022-2023 season, making them 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. The game was a confidence boost for the team as they continue progressing their way into league play. The boys had a dominant performance against the Bluedevils,...
