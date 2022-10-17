Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
UNC roundup: VB, XC athletes earn Big Sky weekly recognition; swim wins first dual
Sophomore Regina Mpigachai continues her successful cross country campaign this season, earning an individual medal at the UC-Riverside Highlander Invitational on Saturday. Mpigachai won the 6,000-meter run, recording a time of 19:46.6. Her finish was six seconds faster than the second place runner. She was 34 seconds behind the course record – 19:12.6 – which was set in 2011 by Laura Hollander of Cal Poly.
Fort Morgan Times
Meet the opponent: UC Davis better than record, returns FCS All-American rusher
UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) will host the Aggies (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) this weekend, the final game before the bye week. Neither team has had the results it wanted, which makes the outcome of this contest more significant. The Bears would like to match their win total from last...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC football has high hopes for UC Davis week, despite injuries, youth in starting roles
UNC (2-5, 1-3) Big Sky will host UC Davis, which is 1-2 in conference play. Though it is coming off a loss, the way it played against Montana State gives the team confidence. Many of the mistakes are fixable and improvement comes with continued experience. Junior offensive lineman Glenn Bernard...
Fort Morgan Times
Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state
Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
eatonredink.com
Eaton football obliterates Fort Lupton
The Eaton High School football team took their fifth win of the 2022-2023 season, making them 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play. The game was a confidence boost for the team as they continue progressing their way into league play. The boys had a dominant performance against the Bluedevils,...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0