Public Safety Open House
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was all smiles at the Presque Isle Public Safety Open House Saturday. Both children and adults packed the Presque Isle Public Safety building as they voted on their favorite pumpkin, built their own fire truck and even got to be heroes, like Norah Hartman who enjoyed using a hose to put out a fire.
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
Man Apparently Takes Own Life To Avoid Being Taken Into Police Custody in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -An update to an incident overnight in Van Buren. According to a release from the Maine State Police, on Tuesday at around 2:58 PM State Police were called to an apartment in Van Buren for a reported sighting of 38 year old Corey Levesque who had 5 active warrants for his arrest with 2 being for domestic violence assault. The caller was in contact with Corey via Facebook and also observed him in the apartment through a window. Troopers responded to the residence and met with the homeowner who confirmed Corey was in the apartment and granted permission to search the residence.
New Sentencing Date Set for Bobby Nightingale
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -A new date has been set for the sentencing of Bobby Nightingale. Nightingale, who is convicted of the 2019 murders of Allen Curtis and Roger Ellis was originally set to be sentenced on October 14th. That date had to be rescheduled when a member of the defense team tested positive for COVID-19. Nightingale will now be sentenced on December 8th at Houlton Superior Court, He faces a maximum sentence of Life in Prison.
A Start of a Dry and Sunny Stretch of Weather Today with a Return to the 50s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off with temperatures in the 60s with some rain showers. We were actually one of the warmest spots in the Northeast. The rain eventually cleared and we were left with some clearing skies. That caused our overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. That’s around a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.
Rainy Day Expected With Localized Heavy Downpours Overnight
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we had a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the 60s. We will continue into the 60s today, but they will be paired with rain throughout the day and I do expect some localized heavy downpours leading into the overnight hours.
Rain Tapers This Morning Leading to a Mixture of Sun and Clouds in the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we dealt with some widespread rain and some localized heavy downpours. In the past six hours alone we have seen upwards of an inch in some locations. That of course is not factoring in some of the rain we had received yesterday which is why the National Weather Service is continuing to place us in a flood watch through noon today. With the rain came some higher wind gusts, the highest gusts coming from points North and East. It even caused a couple power outages early this morning. As we get through the course of the day, those winds will subside and we will be left with a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure attempts to gain back control of our weather pattern.
