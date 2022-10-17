PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we dealt with some widespread rain and some localized heavy downpours. In the past six hours alone we have seen upwards of an inch in some locations. That of course is not factoring in some of the rain we had received yesterday which is why the National Weather Service is continuing to place us in a flood watch through noon today. With the rain came some higher wind gusts, the highest gusts coming from points North and East. It even caused a couple power outages early this morning. As we get through the course of the day, those winds will subside and we will be left with a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure attempts to gain back control of our weather pattern.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO