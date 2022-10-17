ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL investigating Eagles fan who ran onto field with players

Cameras captured the Eagles die-hard bursting through the tunnel with the Philly players ahead of kickoff for their Week 6 "Sunday Night Football" NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys. While it was certainly a bizarre start to the evening, the Eagles ended up remaining unbeaten with a clutch 26-17 victory over their rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

