Read full article on original website
Related
NFL investigating Eagles fan who ran onto field with players
Cameras captured the Eagles die-hard bursting through the tunnel with the Philly players ahead of kickoff for their Week 6 "Sunday Night Football" NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys. While it was certainly a bizarre start to the evening, the Eagles ended up remaining unbeaten with a clutch 26-17 victory over their rivals.
Running visitor list for LSU-Ole Miss
LSU is expected to host a solid group of visitors this weekend for the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS inside Tiger Stadium.
Comments / 0