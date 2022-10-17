ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wave 3

Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday. The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race. According...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators

Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE

