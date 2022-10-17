Read full article on original website
East Central, Lawrenceburg once again in same place in Indiana AP prep football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 18, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Hamilton Southeastern (9) 9-0 338 4. 2. Indpls Cathedral...
Best and worst colleges and universities in Kentucky
Where does the school nearest to you rank in Kentucky? Where is the University of Kentucky?
Humans remains found in 2004 ID’d as missing Kentucky man
Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said the remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Judge Annie O’Connell has granted the disqualification of Susan Tyler Witten from the Kentucky State Representative District No. 31 race and will not be on the ballot. The ruling was decided Wednesday. The petitioner, Susan Foster, is the democratic opponent in this years race. According...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
Kentucky voters to decide on two constitutional amendments
Kentucky voters will not only be deciding who serves in the state house or state senate next year.
National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state
National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
Republican candidate for Kentucky House kicked off November ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican candidate for the Kentucky House has been kicked off next month's ballot. Jefferson County Judge Annie O'Connell ruled on Wednesday that Susan Tyler Witten, who was on the ballot for the 31st House District, will be disqualified from November's race. The district stretches from Bowman Field to Jeffersontown.
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
Prominent elected officials in Kentucky back Yes for Life amendment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — the “Yes for Life” amendment — has drawn the support of several prominent elected officials in Kentucky. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), along with five constitutional officers in the executive branch of state government, have voiced their support of voting “yes” on the amendment that is the last item on ballots for the Nov. 8 election. A “yes” vote on Amendment No. 2 means the voter favors amending the Kentucky Constitution by creating a new section to state that “to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
Beshear announces some Kentucky residents can apply for marijuana possession pardons
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky residents who only have a misdemeanor charge for a simple marijuana possession conviction on their record may apply for a pardon. The governor spoke on the topic during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying his administration is considering the next steps...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
COMMENTARY: Kentucky is not Kansas when it comes to protecting unborn life
Earlier this year Kansas voters shocked the nation by voting down an amendment to their Constitution that simply says that abortion is not a protected right. The 60 to 40 percent margin of defeat was a wake-up call to pro-lifers in the commonwealth. But Kentucky is not Kansas. For starters...
