41nbc.com
Dublin City Schools Superintendent selected as a finalist for 2023 GA Superintendent of the Year
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams, has been named as one of the finalists for the 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year. Williams is one of 4 finalists, and has served as Dublin City Schools’ superintendent since 2015. Williams began his teaching career...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins High School says student brought a gun to school Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update, 2:07 p.m. - The school district has issued a statement in response to questions about the punishment of the student:. "The weapon was discovered this morning. We cannot discuss disciplinary actions taken against a student; however, we followed our policies and procedures concerning weapons at school."
wgxa.tv
Bibb Assistant Superintendent receives Communities in Schools Education Partner Award
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The national organization Communities in Schools has announced the recipients of its 16th annual All In for Students wards and Bibb County's own Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lori Rodgers has been chosen as this year's Education Partner Award recipient for her 11 years of partnership with CIS of Central Georgia and her two decades of leadership and advocacy for students in Georgia schools.
bobcatmultimedia.com
GC’s impact and impressions on the people of Milledgeville
GC is the whitest school in GA, and a large portion of the college’s students come from middle-class or upper-middle-class families. Yet, Milledgeville is a racially and economically diverse city. GC students often refer to locals as “mocals.” Despite GC students’ acceptance of the word as commonplace, its pervasiveness...
WRDW-TV
After 23 teen arrests, Jefferson County parents seek solutions
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In early October, a massive fight broke out at Jefferson County High School, sending 23 students to jail. We’re still not sure what led up to it. On Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Sam Dasher held a meeting for concerned parents. Many parents say their eyes...
41nbc.com
Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
wgxa.tv
56 Homicides Later: Is the Macon Violence Prevention program working?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--A packed house filled with citizens, and community leaders, eager to see if the talk surrounding the Macon Violence Prevention program is cheap. All eyes and ears were on the mayor, the sheriff, and 15 speakers that came up to the podium to talk about the avenues and resources to reducing crime.
Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons
Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
Georgia school bus driver witnesses shooting while taking students back to school
MACON — Monroe County officials confirmed that a Monroe County bus driver witnessed a shooting while taking students back to Mary Persons High School. The students were being transported from the Hutchings College & Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon when the shooting occurred. According to...
wgxa.tv
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
Students in Middle Georgia can now use their student ID or lunch card at local libraries
Public School students in Macon-Bibb, Jones, Macon, and Twiggs counties can now access public library materials using their student identification or lunch numbers through the Pines Library Access for Youth — or PLAY — card program. The PLAY card program gives students free access to public library materials...
'Really changing people's lives': Baldwin County gets federal grant to help rehabilitate homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Eight lucky folks on the south side of Milledgeville will soon have their homes rehabbed with the help of a $400,000 federal grant Baldwin County received. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to see one home getting a facelift and spoke to the recipient about how...
WRDW-TV
Warnock makes campaign stop in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the clock ticks toward Election Day, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock makes a campaign stop in Hancock County. After this visit, Warnock became the first acting senator to visit this city since 2003. Dozens of people were out to hear the senator. In a city...
WMAZ
Marie Baptist named after landowner's daughter
DUBLIN, Ga. — Pastor Bobby Hutto at Marie Baptist church says it has a rich history. Colonel Perry as I understand it he had fought in the civil war and he had a piece of land he was willing to sell for a school house and he had two conditions one that it could also be used as a place of worship and also that it be named after his daughter, he explained.
wgxa.tv
Macon businessman convicted on federal theft charges for false disability claim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man could be sentenced to 15 years in prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine after being convicted on federal theft charges on Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Justice, 54-year-old Demetris Hill was convicted of one count of theft of government property and one...
Georgia high school student found with gun, caught after foot chase
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office caught a student they suspected of having brought a gun to school on Monday. Metal detectors caught the student with a gun as he entered Elam Alexander Academy at Southwest High School in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vandalism in Wheeler County
The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
