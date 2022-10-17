ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

wgxa.tv

Dublin City School's Superintendent named finalist for state award

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia School Superintendents Association has named Dr. Fred Williams of Dublin City Schools one of four finalists for the 2023 Georgia Superintendent of the Year. The distinction recognizes district leaders across the state who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Assistant Superintendent receives Communities in Schools Education Partner Award

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The national organization Communities in Schools has announced the recipients of its 16th annual All In for Students wards and Bibb County's own Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lori Rodgers has been chosen as this year's Education Partner Award recipient for her 11 years of partnership with CIS of Central Georgia and her two decades of leadership and advocacy for students in Georgia schools.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

GC’s impact and impressions on the people of Milledgeville

GC is the whitest school in GA, and a large portion of the college’s students come from middle-class or upper-middle-class families. Yet, Milledgeville is a racially and economically diverse city. GC students often refer to locals as “mocals.” Despite GC students’ acceptance of the word as commonplace, its pervasiveness...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

After 23 teen arrests, Jefferson County parents seek solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In early October, a massive fight broke out at Jefferson County High School, sending 23 students to jail. We’re still not sure what led up to it. On Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Sam Dasher held a meeting for concerned parents. Many parents say their eyes...
LOUISVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack. According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

56 Homicides Later: Is the Macon Violence Prevention program working?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--A packed house filled with citizens, and community leaders, eager to see if the talk surrounding the Macon Violence Prevention program is cheap. All eyes and ears were on the mayor, the sheriff, and 15 speakers that came up to the podium to talk about the avenues and resources to reducing crime.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons

Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
GORDON, GA
WRDW-TV

Warnock makes campaign stop in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the clock ticks toward Election Day, Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock makes a campaign stop in Hancock County. After this visit, Warnock became the first acting senator to visit this city since 2003. Dozens of people were out to hear the senator. In a city...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Marie Baptist named after landowner's daughter

DUBLIN, Ga. — Pastor Bobby Hutto at Marie Baptist church says it has a rich history. Colonel Perry as I understand it he had fought in the civil war and he had a piece of land he was willing to sell for a school house and he had two conditions one that it could also be used as a place of worship and also that it be named after his daughter, he explained.
DUBLIN, GA
ottumwaradio.com

Centerville Fire Chief Resigns

A fire chief who was placed on administrative leave in August has resigned, according to a report from the Ottumwa Courier. The city of Centerville accepted the resignation of Centerville Fire Department Chief Mike Bogle. The city council will name an interim during Monday’s council meeting. Vern Milburn, the department’s Assistant Chief is expected to be named the interim chief while the city conducts a search for a Fire Chief.
CENTERVILLE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Vandalism in Wheeler County

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons who damaged buildings in Glenwood at some point before the early morning hours of this past Monday. Chief Deputy Richie Floyd reported that around 7:20 Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office responded to City Hall where they found that someone had broken the windows of the building. It was later discovered that four other buildings in the city had sustained broken windows as well.
WHEELER COUNTY, GA

