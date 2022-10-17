Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Human-Wildlife Conflict in Mono Bears Discussion; Ordinance May be a Solution
For locals who grew up with Winnie the Pooh or Yogi Bear, reality bites. Daniel Taylor with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife delivered the reality of the bear/human relationship at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors. His message was simple: they were here long before we were but they’re not to be encouraged to develop a relationship with people.
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
sierrawave.net
BUHS Girls Tennis Team Results from Thursday October 13, 2022
The BUHS girls tennis team finished up their High Desert League team matches on Thursday hosting the Desert Scorpions. Just like the last time the two teams met it was neck and neck throughout the day with 5 tie-breaks however Desert was able to come out on top 5-4. All...
Comments / 0