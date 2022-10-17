Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday

Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Woman struck rear of truck in Evangeline Parish, suffered fatal injuries
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Evangeline Parish Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said
kalb.com
City appeals civil service board reinstatement of APD lieutenant
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has filed an appeal in the case of Alexandria Police Department Lt. Kenny Rachal, who was reinstated by the city’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Sept. 14. The board’s decision to reinstate Rachal and give him a 60-day suspension was unanimous after a nearly eight-hour long hearing. It means that Rachal is owed back pay and benefits.
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Oct. 3-5, 2022
Justin Mckenzie, 35 (bm), failure to pay child support obligation, application for return of wanted fugitive. •Timothy Harris, 32 (wm), simple battery, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a movable, contempt of court. •Brandee Roll, 39 (bf), contempt of court. Timothy Gourdon, 50 (wm), theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal...
UPDATE: Man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
Courtesy of KALB ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana – 50-year-old Mark Anthony Trevino is arrested by the Alexandria Police Department for a bank robbery at the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive. This is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank on Tuesday, September 13. Trevino was seen entering a bank at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday morning. Witnesses describe him entering a bank...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday. Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,...
cenlanow.com
Pineville PD: Shots fired last night result in arrest of convicted felon
PINEVILLE, La (WNTZ) – Yesterday, the Pineville Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of Byron Street. Upon arrival of our patrol officers and assisted by investigators from the criminal investigation division, they identified suspects at 314 Byron Street. After further investigation, PPD...
westcentralsbest.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury Bans Kratom
Rapides Parish, La - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over the...
westcentralsbest.com
La DOTD Announces Construction Begins Next Week for US 171 in Leesville
Leesville, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, announces that, weather permitting, work will begin on the US 171 project on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and will continue for approximately (5) five months. This asphalt patch, mill, and overlay project is located on the northbound lanes of US 171, beginning at the intersection with Schweitzer Ave, proceeding north to approximately 370 feet south of the US 171/LA 28/LA 8 roundabout. This 1.935 mile project will receive drainage structures, milling asphalt concrete, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay, and related work.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Natchitoches Announces Road Closures
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take...
kalb.com
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
westcentralsbest.com
APD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
klax-tv.com
System Wide Boil Advisory Issued for City of Alexandria
Alexandria, La., (October 18, 2022) — Required repairs to the City of Alexandria Elevated Water Storage System have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Supt. of Water Operations James Graham. “All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of...
westcentralsbest.com
APD Searching for Missing Man
Alexandria, La - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Donald A. Tuttle, 58. He is described as being approximately 5’9” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has been missing since Thursday. It’s possible he may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Morning house fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage, no injuries
An early morning fire in Mamou leaves heavy damage to a home.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrests 10/13/2022-10/17/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Larry Lynn Brown, age 43, was arrested and charged with one count of Disturbing the Peace. Bond was set at $ 881.00. Brown posted bond and was released. October 14, 2022. Joseph Albert Phillips (photo),...
Evangeline crash claims the life of 75-year-old woman
The victim crashed into the rear of a logging truck that had just entered the highway; the logging truck driver was cited in the accident.
Comments / 0