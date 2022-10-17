ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

NECN

Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft

AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday.  WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday.  There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Leominster Police officer stabbed while responding to call

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a wellness check on Monday. The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. While the officer was on scene, a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law enforcement officials.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NECN

Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit

A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Search Continues for Vehicle Involved in Hadley Hit-and-Run; 13-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized

Police in Hadley, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help for leads on a van believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 13-year-old boy last week. The boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He remains in the hospital.
HADLEY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl

WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Was Boxborough Police Officer's False Paid Detail Timecard a Crime?

On a cloudy October day, Sgt. Brett Pelley of the Boxborough Police Department emerged from Newton District Court, relieved he would not be facing a criminal charge. The veteran officer found himself in the predicament after his own town leaders asked a clerk magistrate to consider if a criminal complaint should go forward.
BOXBOROUGH, MA

