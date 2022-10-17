Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Related
NECN
Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured
A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated. A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by...
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft
AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
Man arrested after police search Whip City Smokes in Westfield
A man was arrested Tuesday following a search of Whip City Smokes in Westfield.
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges
A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department. At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on...
whdh.com
Leominster Police officer stabbed while responding to call
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a wellness check on Monday. The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. While the officer was on scene, a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law enforcement officials.
NECN
Driver to Be Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston
The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon. Charlene Casey, 67, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the two...
Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
NECN
Mass. Police Find Vt. Stolen Truck, But Not Weapons, Armor Said to Be Inside
A pickup truck stolen in Vermont, reported to have weapons and body armor inside, was found in Massachusetts Tuesday morning, but after a sweep by a SWAT team, the weapons weren't found, police said. The truck was stolen from Whitingham, Vermont, overnight and located by Palmer police at an apartment...
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
NECN
Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit
A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
NECN
Search Continues for Vehicle Involved in Hadley Hit-and-Run; 13-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized
Police in Hadley, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help for leads on a van believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 13-year-old boy last week. The boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He remains in the hospital.
Residential Fire Leads to Seizure of 20 Pounds of Fentanyl
WORCESTER - A fire in Worcester on Monday led to the seizure of around 20 pounds of fentanyl and the arrest of a Worcester man. Firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire at a Clement Street residence on Monday. While clearing the building of occupants, firefighters forced entry into an apartment and saw white powder inside several small bags, according to the Worcester Police Department.
NECN
Police Share 1st Photos of Man Sought in Jean McGuire's Stabbing in Franklin Park
The Boston Police Department is searching for a man in connection with the stabbing of a 91-year-old civil rights pioneer last week in Franklin Park. Jean McGuire was attacked while walking her dog around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Eight days later, police released surveillance images of a man they are trying to identify.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demands justice after driver makes bail
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed in the pedestrian crash outside of Rumbleseat Bar & Grill in Chicopee is speaking out after the man who allegedly hit him has made bail. Nicholas Weichel’s family sat in a courtroom, facing the man who is accused of hitting...
NECN
Was Boxborough Police Officer's False Paid Detail Timecard a Crime?
On a cloudy October day, Sgt. Brett Pelley of the Boxborough Police Department emerged from Newton District Court, relieved he would not be facing a criminal charge. The veteran officer found himself in the predicament after his own town leaders asked a clerk magistrate to consider if a criminal complaint should go forward.
‘He’s not a monster’: Man acquitted in father’s murder
The man who admitted to shooting and killing his own father during an argument last spring has been acquitted of first-degree murder.
NECN
Six Injured, Including 5 Children, When Car, School Bus Collide in Watertown
Six people were injured, including five children, when a car and a school bus collided in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Watertown police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that motorists should avoid the area of Belmont and Lexington streets due to an accident. Aerial and ground footage...
whdh.com
Trial set to begin for Lawrence officer accused of raping teen boy
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a Lawrence Police officer accused of raping a teen boy. Prosecutors allege that Carlos Vieira met a 13-year-old boy on a dating app in 2018, then had a sexual encounter with him at an area park. The teen...
Comments / 0