thebaycities.com
Water samples from Resolute Warehouse fire show new PFAS compounds in treated drinking water
Drinking water samples collected from the Menominee and Marinette Municipal water supplies last Monday and Tuesday showed higher levels of some types of PFAS in the water than seen in past sampling by the cities, indicating an impact of runoff from the Industrial fire at Resolute Forest Products and the adjacent warehouse.
wtaq.com
Future Plans For Site Of Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Emergency responders are shifting into a longer-term recovery phase regarding the paper warehouse fire earlier this month. Several agencies gathered together to form a unified response to the fire. All involved agencies are planning a press conference Thursday. They will discuss containment and management of...
WNCY
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health announces temporary closure of Oconto Clinic, cites issue
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Bellin Health have decided to close their Oconto Clinic for a few weeks to repair damage caused by a burst pipe. According to a release, the clinic will be closed through late October or early November as crews complete damage repair. A leaky...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
doorcountydailynews.com
High winds causing havoc for power companies, public safety
You can blame the high winds for keeping utility companies and emergency personnel busy over the last 24 hours. From 8 a.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Door County Dispatch has taken calls for ten downed trees and multiple other traffic hazards. Washington Island, Jacksonport, and Egg Harbor’s fire departments all received fire calls during that time because trees fell on power lines.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Public Health Offering Free COVID-19 Testing Event Next Wednesday
As the weather becomes less reliable, the final free COVID-19 testing event at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties encourages people with symptoms of, or known exposure to, COVID-19 to continue to seek testing. Many local healthcare providers and pharmacies offer testing, local retailers have at-home tests available for purchase over the counter, and, if you have health insurance, most insurers will pay you back for up to 8 at-home tests each month for each person on your plan. Contact your health insurance company to learn more.
doorcountydailynews.com
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
WLUC
Escanaba Area Public Schools in non-emergency lockdown following bomb threat
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools are in a non-emergency lockdown after a call was received from a non-local number mentioning a bomb threat at the Junior/Senior High School. According to a Facebook post from the school district, law enforcement presence has been increased on all campuses. Dismissal...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
CBS 58
Authorities continue to investigate Pulaski bonfire explosion
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Authorities continue to investigate a bonfire explosion in Pulaski that sent multiple people to the hospital last Friday. The Pulaski community was devastated after a gathering of up to 40 people, following Pulaski's homecoming football game, took a bad turn. Police said an accelerant--some sort of...
WBAY Green Bay
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
whby.com
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VA Medical Center Employees Wrap Up Summer Food Drive
Eight departments from within the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center collected more than a half ton of food for the 2022 Feds Feed Families food drive from June 27 to Sept. 30. Pharmacy led the charge with 443 pounds of food, averaging more than 14 pounds per person. Radiology...
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
The gusty winds will calm down but it'll still be breezy and wind chill is a factor in the morning. Bonduel students raise aid for Pulaski burn victims. The football team is using proceeds from their playoff shirts to help Pulaski victims. Players talk about the Bonduel-Pulaski bond. Boy Scouts...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
whby.com
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
