Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO