Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.

LONGVIEW, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO