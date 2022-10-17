Read full article on original website
Mountaineers Sweep Cardinals
Another well-rounded effort saw the Rainier volleyball team get past Winlock Wednesday night in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11. Acacia Murphy and Alyssa Lofgren led the Mountaineers at the net, earning 13 and 7 kills, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson did most of the dishing, passing out 27 assists, and Haleigh Hanson earned 14 aces on the night. Lilly Johnson had 17 digs in the back row.
Bearcats Fend Off Tiger Comeback in Another Five-Set Win
Taking a 2-0 lead heading into a pivotal third set, the W.F. West volleyball team had hoped to walk out of Ron Brown Court against Centralia Tuesday in sweeping fashion, and after being in control for most of the contest to that point. Holding a lead through most of the...
Tumwater Takes Care of Shelton
The Tumwater volleyball team stayed perfect in league play Tuesday, downing Shelton in three sets,. Bella Burney led the T-Birds with 12 kills, hitting .550 on the match. Natalie Montoya add seven kills, and Natalie Manning had six. As a team, Tumwater hit .337. Mckayla Clary served up three aces,...
Wasson Takes Home 2A EvCo Crown
Centralia junior Von Wasson earned his first 2A EvCo title Tuesday, finishing a shot over par on 73 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis. The junior started his outing at 1-over 37 on the front nine, carding three birdies and four bogies, before trimming a stroke off across the final holes.
T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers
The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
Photos: Centralia, W.F. West and Rochester Swimmers Qualify for State Event at Local Swim Meet
Competing as part of the Centralia-W.F. West-Rochester combined team, Chihiro Bringman of Centralia qualified for her fifth state event Thursday against Aberdeen at Thorbeckes Pool in Centralia in the 500-meter freestyle. Bringman had already qualified for the state meet at King County Aquatics Center in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter...
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022
• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
Centralia College to Host Four Concerts at Corbet Theater This Fall
The Centralia College music program will offer four concerts at Corbet Theater this fall. On Nov. 22, the Lewis County Community Band will perform under the direction of Louise Blaser and Karl Scarborough. The Centralia College Jazz Ensemble will perform on Nov. 30, also under the direction of Blaser. The...
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
In Loving Memory of Jane Saarinen: 1946-2022
Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.
Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
Foundation Celebrates Renovated Centralia Middle School Outdoor Basketball Court, Thanks Partners
The newly renovated Centralia Middle School outdoor basketball court was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Centralia Athletics Activities & Facilities Foundation (CAAFF), Centralia Rotary was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor court in 1984 and 1985 as a way to bring the community together.
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
Firefighters continue to make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Goat Rocks Fire Efforts Likely to Be Helped by Change in Weather Pattern Late This Week
The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood, one of many in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and throughout Washington burning into late October, hit 6,013 acres in size as of late Tuesday. All areas north and northeast of Butter Creek are at a level 2 “be set” evacuation notice. This includes...
Tenino Playground Set to Open Thanks to Funds Secured in Large Part by State Rep. Peter Abbarno
A new playground is set to open in Tenino thanks to funds from the Washington state Capital Budget. During a tour of the site on Thursday afternoon, construction company representatives guided public officials around the worksite and explained the different features the playground will have. “There’s no wrong way to...
