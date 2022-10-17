ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineers Sweep Cardinals

Another well-rounded effort saw the Rainier volleyball team get past Winlock Wednesday night in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11. Acacia Murphy and Alyssa Lofgren led the Mountaineers at the net, earning 13 and 7 kills, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson did most of the dishing, passing out 27 assists, and Haleigh Hanson earned 14 aces on the night. Lilly Johnson had 17 digs in the back row.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Tumwater Takes Care of Shelton

The Tumwater volleyball team stayed perfect in league play Tuesday, downing Shelton in three sets,. Bella Burney led the T-Birds with 12 kills, hitting .550 on the match. Natalie Montoya add seven kills, and Natalie Manning had six. As a team, Tumwater hit .337. Mckayla Clary served up three aces,...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Wasson Takes Home 2A EvCo Crown

Centralia junior Von Wasson earned his first 2A EvCo title Tuesday, finishing a shot over par on 73 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis. The junior started his outing at 1-over 37 on the front nine, carding three birdies and four bogies, before trimming a stroke off across the final holes.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers

The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022

• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Centralia College to Host Four Concerts at Corbet Theater This Fall

The Centralia College music program will offer four concerts at Corbet Theater this fall. On Nov. 22, the Lewis County Community Band will perform under the direction of Louise Blaser and Karl Scarborough. The Centralia College Jazz Ensemble will perform on Nov. 30, also under the direction of Blaser. The...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jane Saarinen: 1946-2022

Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez Differ on Interstate 5 Bridge Project

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez supports replacing the Interstate 5 Bridge. Joe Kent wants a third bridge to be built west of I-5 and the existing bridge to be retrofitted to withstand earthquakes. Few topics are more charged than the 3rd Congressional District race between Democrat Perez and Republican Kent or the...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Foundation Celebrates Renovated Centralia Middle School Outdoor Basketball Court, Thanks Partners

The newly renovated Centralia Middle School outdoor basketball court was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Centralia Athletics Activities & Facilities Foundation (CAAFF), Centralia Rotary was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor court in 1984 and 1985 as a way to bring the community together.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday

EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
LONGVIEW, WA
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy