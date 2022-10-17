ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Holiday’ at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater

Arena Stage continues its 2022-23 season with the gentle, romantic comedy, “Holiday,” a very good-looking show underscored by a solid ensemble cast, directed by Anita Maynard- Losh. (Audiences may be familiar with the 1938 film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn). The play opens on Misha Kachman’s period-faithful set, richly furnished befitting the 1920s setting. Julia Seton joyfully greets her new fiancée of not many weeks, Johnny Case (Sean Wiberg), who has arrived to help announce their engagement to her father after the couple’s whirlwind romance. Presented on Arena’s Fichandler Stage in the round, the expansive space helps underscore the size of the mansion Johnny gawps at. “You must all be so rich!” he exclaims with good humor, to a slightly bemused Julia (Olivia Hebert), who is clearly not used to any talk about money.
WASHINGTON, DC
tmpresale.com

Soul Marathons show in Baltimore, MD Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale code

We have the most recent Soul Marathon presale code!! While this special pre-sale window is going on, you’ll have the chance to buy tickets for Soul Marathon earlier than tickets go on sale to the public 🙂. You don’t want to miss Soul Marathon’s show in Baltimore do you?...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Program Spotlight 2022: The Catholic High School of Baltimore

The Catholic High School of Baltimore’s McCafferty Hall has been home to its Visual & Performing Arts Department since 1960. Catholic High’s Visual & Performing Arts (VPA) Program offers concentrations in studio art, band, dance, choir, and theatre. The four-year comprehensive curriculum provides each Catholic High student with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Don't Throw Away YOUR Shot at Hamilton Tickets Right Here in Baltimore

The iconic historical performance is coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre until October 30th. Marcus Choi, who plays George Washington, talks with the morning team about his journey throughout the show. Choi says this is a “generational show” and one that has made a lasting impact for an entire age...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore

- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Can Baltimore vacant properties provide housing for new immigrants?

Baltimore’s overall population has been declining for decades, but with its immigrant population on the rise, local agencies see the city’s abundance of dilapidated row homes as a potential solution to an immigrant housing shortage. According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 census indicated that between 2010 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hollywood Casino Perryville opens Barstool Sports restaurant

PERRYVILLE, Md. — There's a new place sports fans can go to watch games and make a few bets. Over the weekend, Hollywood Casino Perryville opened its Barstool Sports restaurant, which is partnered with Barstool Sportsbook. The two are separate so that children can be in the restaurant. Fans...
PERRYVILLE, MD
wypr.org

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday. Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy