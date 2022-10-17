Arena Stage continues its 2022-23 season with the gentle, romantic comedy, “Holiday,” a very good-looking show underscored by a solid ensemble cast, directed by Anita Maynard- Losh. (Audiences may be familiar with the 1938 film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn). The play opens on Misha Kachman’s period-faithful set, richly furnished befitting the 1920s setting. Julia Seton joyfully greets her new fiancée of not many weeks, Johnny Case (Sean Wiberg), who has arrived to help announce their engagement to her father after the couple’s whirlwind romance. Presented on Arena’s Fichandler Stage in the round, the expansive space helps underscore the size of the mansion Johnny gawps at. “You must all be so rich!” he exclaims with good humor, to a slightly bemused Julia (Olivia Hebert), who is clearly not used to any talk about money.

