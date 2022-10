KIMBERLY, Wis. — A game’s biggest moment rarely happens with six minutes left in the first quarter. But the overflow crowd at Papermaker Stadium collectively held its breath when Fond du Lac faced a fourth-and-goal from the Kimberly 4-yard line midway through the first quarter in a WIAA Division 1, Level 1 playoff football game Friday night.

KIMBERLY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO