ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 14

Camie Daigle
2d ago

Call it what it is a prison for the worst of the worse teenage criminals that commit Adult crimes! The kids born from 2000 to today have no morals no manners no work ethics and no sense of responsibility an accountability!! Then again look at the parents!!!

Reply
9
0 0
2d ago

Well .... they won’t be escaping from there 😬

Reply(2)
13
Related
WAFB

La. legislators to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Health and Welfare during a committee meeting Wednesday, Oct. 20. Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda. The meeting starts at 10...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce

Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
HAMMOND, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
GHEENS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
LOUISIANA STATE
lsuagcenter.com

After challenging growing season, Louisiana farmers now face disappointment at harvest

(10/19/22) BATON ROUGE, La. — To say 2022 has been a challenging year for Louisiana farmers would be an understatement. Back in the spring, as farmers prepared to plant their fields, they knew they would be facing hefty input costs. Prices for fertilizer, fuel and other items essential to growing crops had already been trending upward since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic two years earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy