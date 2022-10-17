ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

WAFB

Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges, including possession and intending to distribute fentanyl. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Drug Paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting

HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
HAMMOND, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO detectives investigate battery in Prairieville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Sunday October 16, at approximately 8:00pm, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road in Prairieville. Upon arrival deputies found a male subject outside the residence suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Through...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler hits pedestrian, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday, October 20, officials say. The incident happened on O’neal at Florida, according to emergency responders. Emergency responders say the pedestrian has critical injuries. EBRSO and EMS are responding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville. The initial...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

