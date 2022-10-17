Despite a clutch performance off the bench from backup JT Shrout on Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes don’t have a quarterback controversy. Interim head coach Mike Sanford made it clear during media availability on Sunday night that, if healthy, true freshman Owen McCown would get the start when the Buffs (1-5, 1-2 Pac-12) visit Oregon State (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network).

