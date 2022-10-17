Read full article on original website
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for the next two weekends
LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It's the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It's happening Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
See when and where to find waves as tall as 19 feet on Lake Michigan, 24 feet on Lake Superior
The current storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast. Waves are going to be incredible in size and come during daylight hours. Here’s when and where you can see the monster waves. This is an early date for this kind of continuous wind strength in a storm. We...
Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
Elevated lead levels detected in Eastpointe water samples, city issues public advisory
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Eastpointe released a public advisory Monday saying some water samples came back with lead levels that exceed state standards. The samples came from locations with known lead service lines. The city says five of the 30 sites tested exceeded the state’s Action Level of 15 parts per billion. Samples came back at 18 parts per billion.
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know
Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder. Beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275. The closure includes all on and off ramps. Eastbound I-696 will remain open.
$35 million recycling facility coming to Detroit in 2023
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Waste Management (WM), North America's largest waste hauler, plans to invest $35 million into a new state-of-the-art materials recovery facility coming to Detroit. The investment is part of WM's goal of using $275 million towards recycling infrastructure in 2022. The Detroit facility is expected to...
Power cut, windows smashed, fencing torn apart overnight at Detroit Dog Rescue building
DETROIT – Officials with Detroit Dog Rescue said someone broke into their building overnight and cut the power, smashed windows, and tore apart fencing. The incident happened during the early morning hours Wednesday (Oct. 19) at the Detroit Dog Rescue location on the city’s east side. “All the...
Blight Busters asks AT&T to 'be more of a neighbor' and maintain their property
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - John George, the founder of the Detroit Blight Busters, has been on a mission to fight blight in the city for more than three decades, but he says a corporate neighbor needs to do their part. "All I'm asking for you to do is maintain...
Waste management company plans $35 million recycling hub in Detroit
One of the country’s largest waste management companies said Wednesday it plans to expand its footprint in Michigan with a new $35 million facility in Detroit. The new facility will serve as a recycling hub for the six other WM facilities in the state. Aaron Johnson is the Great...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
What's driving road rage in Michigan and how to avoid it
Incidents of road rage in Michigan aren't slowing down. In fact, Michigan State Police says it's a constant problem.
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Woman stuck on train tracks rescued by good Samaritan moments before crash in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An extraordinary rescue occurred in Port Huron this week when a good Samaritan helped a woman trapped on the train tracks to safety. All Patty James wanted to do Monday night was take her daughter’s car to the gas station to fill it up for her. James was on her way to gas up her daughter’s SUV on the night of Monday, Oct. 17, when she crossed the train tracks near Griswold and Range roads.
