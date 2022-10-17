ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF

WVU alumni Elliott, Gaddis square off in MLS Cup Playoffs

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Two WVU alumni and former teammates are set to face one another in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night. Center-backs Jack Elliott of the Philadelphia Union and Ray Gaddis of FC Cincinnati kick off on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Elliott’s Union are the top team in the East and earned a bye in the first round, while Gaddis’s FC Cincinnati advanced to the second round after earning a 2-1 victory over NY Red Bulls.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Sherman, Culver selected in first round of NBA G League Draft

Former Mountaineers Taz Sherman and Derek Culver were selected in the first round of the NBA G League Draft Saturday afternoon. Sherman was selected with the 19th pick of the draft by the Long Island Nets. Culver was selected seven picks later by the Deleware Blue Coats. Sherman just wrapped...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Carter, Bucks start 2022-23 with win over Sixers

WVU and Milwaukee's fan-favorite cracked the season-opening starting lineup in the Bucks' defensive win. The Milwaukee Bucks opened their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday with a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Guard Jevon Carter earned his third start as a Buck in the opener and played 22 minutes. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI

