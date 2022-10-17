ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theatre Review: ‘Framing My America’ at Strand Theater Company

“The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal”. “Why you wanna fly, Blackbird? You ain’t never gonna fly”. A world premiere choreopoem, written and directed by Tracy “Symphony” Hall, hits the Strand Theater stage this month. “Framing My America” is a thought-provoking and engaging assemblage of short scenes and monologues, largely scripted, but also collaboratively devised by Hall and her cast-mates.
Opera Review: ‘The Valkyrie’ by Virginia Opera at the Center for the Arts at George Mason University

Flamboyant, sci-fi style costumes help bring “The Valkyrie” (“Die Walküre”) to a new generation in the Virginia Opera production with Claudia Chapa as Fricka and Kyle Albertson as Wotan. “Wagner’s Monumental ‘The Valkyrie’ (‘Die Walküre’) Opens Thrilling Season at Virginia Opera,” announces Virginia Opera’s press...
