“The worst form of inequality is to try to make unequal things equal”. “Why you wanna fly, Blackbird? You ain’t never gonna fly”. A world premiere choreopoem, written and directed by Tracy “Symphony” Hall, hits the Strand Theater stage this month. “Framing My America” is a thought-provoking and engaging assemblage of short scenes and monologues, largely scripted, but also collaboratively devised by Hall and her cast-mates.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO