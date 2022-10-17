Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WPMI
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
WPMI
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
WPMI
Prichard Dollar General robbery suspect in custody
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Prichard authorities, the suspect from the robbery at 1627 Lott Rd Dollar General on Monday October 17th is in custody and will be charged with Robbery. Investigators say evidence was found at the crime scene that linked the suspect to the crime.
WPMI
Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
WPMI
Irvington meth dealer sentenced to more than 12 years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An Irvington man was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents and evidence presented at a May 2022 jury trial, Vincent Vo Tran, 26, was arrested in May...
WPMI
Suspect in Gulf Coast Walmart fires case pleads guilty in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One of the suspects in the investigation of fires set at Gulf Coast Walmart locations in 2021, Jeffery Sikes has entered a guilty to plea to one count of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire real and personal property used in and affecting interstate commerce.
WPMI
Squatters facing eviction from makeshift homes on property belonging to Hankin's Middle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to court records filed by the Mobile County School System multiple people are living in a trailer, a dilapidated house, some sheds, and other structures on property belonging to the school system. MCPSS filed an eviction notice back in February, but say residents Rodney...
WPMI
13th Annual Turkey Trot in Old Towne Daphne Sunday October 22 to benefit Prodisee Pantry
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The 13th Annual Prodisee Pantry Turkey Trot runs through Old Towne Daphne this Saturday, October 22th with both a certified 5K Race and a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk. This year’s Family Friendly Festival will be even bigger complete with seasonal games, live music, and of course treats for the kids.
WPMI
Mobile Dollar General location again among those fined for hazardous conditions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,680,216 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.
WPMI
Baldwin County non-profit needs help giving Christmas gifts to kids in need
A local non-profit needs your help making the holidays bright for children in need in south Baldwin County. Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores provides food and rental assistance to low-income families, but during the holidays, they also hope to give struggling parents one less thing to worry about. Stan...
WPMI
Former Prichard firefighter wants community to know the challenges department faces
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.
WPMI
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
WPMI
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
WPMI
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
WPMI
Mobile Baykeeper reveals test results for PFAS in Mobile Bay Watershed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the effects of PFAS become better understood, Mobile Baykeeper is investigating their prevalence in the Mobile Bay Watershed and considering methods to defend our waterways from this pollution. In our efforts to better understand the issue, we collected samples for PFAS compounds in the...
WPMI
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and MCPSS Board President comment on Ladd-Peebles discussions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — While both the city and the Mobile County Public School System have said there's no current discussions about the MCPSS taking ownership of Ladd, it appears there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. Ladd has event contracts lined up for the next three...
WPMI
Save the date for the 2022 Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast Gala
The 7th Annual Gala will take place on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, at The Locale located at 4128 Government Blvd. Mobile, AL 36693. By hosting its annual Gala, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast continues to assist local cancer patients with. immediate needs such as co-pays, mortgages, rent, utilities, groceries,...
WPMI
Short-term cold shelter opens for homeless near Ladd-Peebles stadium
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With Tuesday's freeze warning, folks in Mobile are coming together to provide an emergency shelter for the homeless. "Just being able to provide an emergency shelter when it’s freezing or when it’s really hot for people that are out on the street that have nowhere to go," said Dale Pfeiffer, Co-founder of Driftwood Housing.
WPMI
Wendy's Giant of the Week: Ja' Cori Barnes of Vigor High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Ja’ Cori Barnes of Vigor High School is this week’s Wendy’s Giant of the Week. The junior running back rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the wolves convincing win over Elberta. A big performance from barnes despite the death of...
WPMI
Ladd-Peebles General Manager speaks out after discussions leaked about stadium's future
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Ladd-Peebles Stadium Manager is speaking out for the first time since discussions were leaked about the Mobile County Public School System looking to purchase Ladd from the city. So far, NBC 15 knows the MCPSS has said it's exploring several options for Williamson High...
