PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Ellyn Jo Belin has a passion for helping others but fears the Prichard community she once served as a first responder isn't getting the fire protection and medical assistance it needs at times because the fire department is critically understaffed. She says extremely low pay and staffing levels plus high stress have driven her to look for a better opportunity.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO