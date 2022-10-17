Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on Sept. 25, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on Jan. 2, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School.

