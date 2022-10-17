Read full article on original website
Obituary for Linda Dale Olsen
Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on Sept. 25, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on Jan. 2, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School.
Free landfill dumping during Community Pride Days on October 20 – 22
SAFFORD – Have some unsightly trash around your home you’d like to haul to the dump? How about getting rid of it at no charge?. For the betterment of the county, Safford, Thatcher, Pima, and Graham County are teaming up to sponsor the Safford City Landfill at 2755 N. Safford Landfill Rd. to host its bi-annual Community Pride Days from Thursday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thatcher’s Thompson joining brother at Concordia College
THATCHER – Thatcher’s dual-sport standout Ashlyn Thompson is doing a reverse LeBron and will be taking her talents from the heat to the frigid north as she heads up to Minnesota to play volleyball and basketball next season for Concordia College. Ashlyn sent out a tweet announcing her...
Harvest Festival and Oktoberfest this Saturday in Downtown Safford
SAFFORD – The 22nd annual Harvest Festival will take place in Downtown Safford on Saturday, Oct. 20, in front of Safford City Hall from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will feature plenty of vendors, a pumpkin carving contest, a costume contest, a pumpkin rolling race, a stick horse race, a sack race, and plenty of children’s booth games.
Pubic Service Announcement regarding 2022 property assessment
GRAHAM COUNTY – Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, now has the 2022 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection. First-half taxes are delinquent after Nov. 1. Interest accrues at a rate of 16% per year pro-rated monthly. If the full year’s tax is paid on or before Jan. 3, 2023, no interest is charged.
Jail Booking Report for September 28 – October 17
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Sept. 28 – Oct. 17, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
