ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

To battle misinformation, more elections offices are hiring PR pros

In less than a month voters head to the polls for the Congressional midterms and municipal elections. Talk to local officials running those elections and they’ll tell you their job has become busier in the past few years – complicated by the fight against misinformation. Now local registrars...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy