Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Death Notice for Claire Pritchett
Claire Pritchett, 88, Lake Benton died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Avantara Redfield in Redfield, S.D. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Lake Benton with a prayer service to be held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday,...
pipestonestar.com
Sheldon Lee Dean
Sheldon Lee Dean, 76, Pipestone died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone. A...
pipestonestar.com
Shirley Dueland
Shirley Dueland, 86, Pipestone, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital and UHC in Sioux Falls, S.D. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel with visitation to be held one hour prior from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at the chapel.
pipestonestar.com
Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers
Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers, 87, Pipestone, formerly of Edgerton died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. A private family graveside service was held at Hillside...
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone County Star
Kim Drew Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself, background, experience, qualifications, etc. Kim Drew: My name is Kim Drew. I have grown up in Pipestone County and lived here my entire life. Wayne and I have been married for 41 years and have lived in Jasper during this time. We are busy building our new home on the […]
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Oct. 19-27, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
pipestonestar.com
Clarence Graphenteen
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Trosky with Rev. Robert Moeller, Jr. officiating. Honorary casket bearers were his granddaughters, Stacy Johansen, Tracy Bauer, Lisa Tutt, Holly Prenger, Jennifer Nelson, Jessica Graphenteen and Nicole Krings. Casket bearers were Nathan Graphenteen, Jason Graphenteen,...
pipestonestar.com
Probate of Will – Estate of Diane Kay Clark
In Re: Estate of Diane Kay Clark, also known as Diane Clark, Decedent. Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Court. The Judge accepted the application and appointed Debra Biever, whose address is 8202 West Washington Place, Sioux Falls, S.D. 57106, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities respond to rollover crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday night. The rollover crash is backing up traffic on I-229 near 10th street. Crews are in the process of removing it from the road so traffic can return to normal. Our photojournalist on the scene did not see any ambulances.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman identified in fatal crash
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260th Street, just east of the intersection with 419th Avenue, when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road. The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
brookingsradio.com
Teens injured in accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County
Two teens are injured in a Sunday afternoon, single-vehicle accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a car driven by 17-year-old Donavan Skorbinski of Hendricks was eastbound on 197th Street and was unable to negotiate a curve near 486th Avenue and went into the ditch.
pipestonestar.com
Jasper Lions help with fence project at QCC
The daycare that is operated by Lisa Houg and her daughter Lauren Houg at the Quartziter Community Center (QCC) in Jasper now has a 50-foot by 50-foot fenced in area for children to play. The Hougs and the city, which owns the QCC property, had discussed adding a fence there in the past and the Jasper Lions Club recently stepped up to make it happen.
dakotanewsnow.com
One month after shooting in Harrisburg, family wants answers in Kara Gregor’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On September 10th, two things happened in Harrisburg, both involving Kara Greger. A bar fight and a shooting both encircled her last hours of life. Questions remain about what happened and who could have more information. Just like any proud Grandmother, Stephanie Cournoyer likes...
pipestonestar.com
Meet the candidates – County Commissioner District 2
Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself, background, experience, qualifications, etc. Kim Drew: My name is Kim Drew. I have grown up in Pipestone County and lived here my entire life. Wayne and I have been married for 41 years and have lived in Jasper during this time. We are busy building our new home on the Drew Family farm! It has been exciting for us to be on the farm. We have raised club lambs not only for our children but for many others. Our children, Ryan (Wynette) and Karie (Jerry) along with our grandchildren James and Garrett have been active in the work we do on the farm. I have my Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and have been an RN for Pipestone County Medical Center for 33 years. I retired from PCMC in 2021. While working as a RN at the hospital I had the privilege in being the ER/Trauma Coordinator for several years. I wrote the Trauma Designation for PCMC in 2005 and maintained our designation up until I retired. I have written a grant that allowed PCMC to have a room in the ER that could be used for patients that did not need the services of a trauma room. It provided a quiet environment for patients that needed a quiet environment. I was a member of the Minnesota Nurses Association that represented the Nursing staff. I sat on the Negotiations Committee throughout my years at PCMC to assist with the nursing contracts.
pipestonestar.com
Library board and school district talk division of property
The Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) Board and Meinders Community Library Board discussed the division of property during a special school board meeting held in the library conference room on Oct. 11. The discussion was held in preparation for the end of the agreement between the library board and the school district at the end of the year and the library’s upcoming move to a temporary location at the former Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses property at 220 Third Ave. SE in Pipestone.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Man Faces Felony Child Endangerment Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Hull man faces a felony charge after he allegedly drove drunk with kids in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange City Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 52-year-old Ramon Manzo Hernandez faces a charge of Child Endangerment, a class C felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.
kiwaradio.com
Three Departments Put Out Grain Dryer Fire At Elevator In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A grain dryer was damaged and the corn inside was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:30 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a grain dryer fire at the Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Valley.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Comments / 0