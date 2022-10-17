Pipestone County Star: Please tell us about yourself, background, experience, qualifications, etc. Kim Drew: My name is Kim Drew. I have grown up in Pipestone County and lived here my entire life. Wayne and I have been married for 41 years and have lived in Jasper during this time. We are busy building our new home on the Drew Family farm! It has been exciting for us to be on the farm. We have raised club lambs not only for our children but for many others. Our children, Ryan (Wynette) and Karie (Jerry) along with our grandchildren James and Garrett have been active in the work we do on the farm. I have my Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and have been an RN for Pipestone County Medical Center for 33 years. I retired from PCMC in 2021. While working as a RN at the hospital I had the privilege in being the ER/Trauma Coordinator for several years. I wrote the Trauma Designation for PCMC in 2005 and maintained our designation up until I retired. I have written a grant that allowed PCMC to have a room in the ER that could be used for patients that did not need the services of a trauma room. It provided a quiet environment for patients that needed a quiet environment. I was a member of the Minnesota Nurses Association that represented the Nursing staff. I sat on the Negotiations Committee throughout my years at PCMC to assist with the nursing contracts.

