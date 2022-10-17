AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO