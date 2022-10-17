Maryland State Board of Elections says, Question K is for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period. In the event that a candidate for one of these offices is elected to fill a vacancy, that candidate may hold the office for the remainder of their predecessor’s term and one consecutive full term thereafter. This amendment would be effective beginning with persons elected in the 2024 Baltimore City Election.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO