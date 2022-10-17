Las Vegas Raiders Roster Transactions: Nate Hobbs to IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed cornerback Nate Hobbs on the injured/reserve list in addition to two other transactions.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has been placed on the injured/reserve list, the club announced Monday.

The second-year Raider broke his hand the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hobbs, who was selected by the Silver and Black with the 167th-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, was a pleasant surprise for the Raiders in his rookie season.

The young defensive back made nine starts in 16 games, totaling 74 combined tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, and a sack.

Hobbs has since returned to record 36 combined tackles, two passes defensed, and a sack through the team's first five games of the season.

In wake of this injury, Las Vegas signed cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad.

Campbell saw some valuable playing time in his three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, having made 11 starts in 30 appearances.

He registered 57 tackles, an interception, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The former CFL player was released by L.A. in August, placed on the IR, and then released yet again in September.

It would seem Campbell is intended to fill the void that Hobbs' absence has left, whether it be directly taking his place or adding depth to the secondary.

The Raiders also announced Monday they have waived cornerback Bryce Cosby.

Cosby, who played five seasons at Ball State, was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in May. He was waived at the end of training camp before being re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

The Raiders will be back in action Sunday at Allegiant Stadium to host the Houston Texans.

