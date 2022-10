BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott, with a smile on his face, said his bye week plans were to remain in Buffalo. “I live a boring life,” McDermott said. The Bills are anything but boring. The team sits in a good spot after a 5-1 start to the season despite dealing with a variety of injuries from the jump. The early week off comes after a statement 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

