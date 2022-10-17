TROY, Ala. -- Legends grow. Just ask your uncle about the fish he caught once upon a time. It gets bigger with every retelling. This legend, about the would-be tackling king of college football, is different. Because Carlton Martial has been shrinking ever since he got to Troy. He first showed up on the roster in 2017 as a modestly undersized linebacker at 5-foot-11. But a year later, he lost an inch. And two years after that, he lost another.

