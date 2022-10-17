Read full article on original website
Complete Yankees vs Astros ALCS schedule and broadcast information
And just like that, after their ALDS Game 5 win on Tuesday, the New York Yankees will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. The rainout on Monday night forced them into a crammed schedule, which is even more jam-packed when you realize there’s only one off day throughout the entire seven-game ALCS.
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.
Yardbarker
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
True Blue LA
ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today
The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
ESPN
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5 moved to Tuesday afternoon
The Houston Astros will have to wait at least another day to find out their opponent in the American League Championship Series. Monday night's scheduled Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees in the Bronx was postponed due to weather. Major League...
Yankees accept Guardians’ present, romp in ALDS Game 5 to earn another shot at mighty Astros
It was Christmas in October at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees’ Division Series opponent surely was in the spirit of giving. The Aaron Boone bunch was handed the best elimination-game gift possible for its second do-or-die in three days, this one with an ALCS berth on the line. TO...
Yankees’ possible changes going into ALCS Game 2 | Sit Josh Donaldson?
HOUSTON — Chalk it up to a grueling five-game ALDS victory over the Guardians backing into a next-day matchup with the top-seeded Astros in the ALCS. Chalk it up to Justin Verlander doing Justin Verlander things, striking out 11 in six innings, and the Houston bullpen being its usual dominant self.
ESPN
MLB Playoffs: Astros seek 2-0 lead vs Yanks; NLCS tied, off
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros got the jump on the New York Yankees again. Now they'll try to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series when All-Star lefty Framber Valdez pitches against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday night in Houston. It's a day off in the...
David Ortiz still trying to beat the Yankees with latest Judge comment
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has found yet another way to stick it to the New York Yankees, this time with a suggestions that he thinks could take Aaron Judge out of the Bronx and land him with another Yankees rival. David Ortiz gives ideas on how New...
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: A.L.D.S. Game 5 Lineups
Here's how the Guardians and Yankees will head out there in today's elimination game, with the Houston Astros waiting in the wings.
Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game
Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
lastwordonsports.com
Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS
The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
ESPN
