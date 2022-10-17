ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, and they'll be doing so after removing a former member of the Boston Red Sox from the roster. The Yankees removed utility man Marwin González from their postseason roster after appearing on the...
BOSTON, MA
True Blue LA

ALDS concludes, NLCS begins today

The Dodgers are sitting at home but the MLB playoffs roll on. Tuesday brings us not only two games, but two different postseason rounds on the same day for the first time, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. First up, the Yankees and Guardians finally conclude their American League Division Series...
ESPN

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5 moved to Tuesday afternoon

The Houston Astros will have to wait at least another day to find out their opponent in the American League Championship Series. Monday night's scheduled Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees in the Bronx was postponed due to weather. Major League...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

MLB Playoffs: Astros seek 2-0 lead vs Yanks; NLCS tied, off

Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros got the jump on the New York Yankees again. Now they'll try to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series when All-Star lefty Framber Valdez pitches against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday night in Houston. It's a day off in the...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Yankees Have Made Notable Roster Change Before ALCS

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees used blasts from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to cruise to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. It was clutch hitting from both players as the Yankees were playing for their postseason lives. After winning the ALDS against Cleveland, New York will face off against a familiar foe - the Houston Astros.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

VIDEO: Yankees Severino Makes Fun Of Rays Fans Before Astros Game

Prior to the Yankees starting their ALCS vs the Astros yesterday, New York Pitcher Luis Severino was asked about playing in a hostile MLB environment and said it was something his team was used to... except when they play the Rays in Tampa! Wow, SHOTS FIRED! Watch it Here. More...
NEW YORK STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Yankees Outlast Guardians in ALDS

The Bronx Bombers are moving on. In a hard-fought five-game ALDS, the New York Yankees managed to outlast the Cleveland Guardians thanks to outstanding starting pitching, timely homers, and clutch (enough) relief pitching. Despite a .182 team batting average, New York’s 9–3 advantage in home runs was a key difference maker. The Guardians proved to be a tougher out than many expected. Their style of play differs in many ways from the Yankees, and it nearly carried them to victory. In the end, though, those few key factors mentioned before gave the Yankees an edge. Here’s a closer look.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Giants and Jets in the playoffs? Why it can happen, why it might not

The New York Giants (5-1) last reached the NFL postseason in 2016. The New York Jets (4-2) last got there in 2010. Both North Jersey teams haven't reached the postseason in the same year since 2006, but there is considerable hope that meaningful January football is on the horizon for both long-struggling franchises.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Ranking all 32 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys for 2022-23

The NHL's Reverse Retro jerseys were a sensation two years ago, creating significant sales and conversation among hockey fans. Adidas felt the pressure of creating a sequel to that blockbuster with its 2022-23 season retro sweaters. "How many amazing remix combinations are out there?" said Dan Near, senior director at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy