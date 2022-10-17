Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Ilia Malinin lands quad axel, wins men's Skate America title
Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly.
ESPN
Simona Halep suspended for positive doping test taken at US Open
Former No. 1-ranked player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency and faces a possible four-year ban from tennis after failing a drug test during the US Open. The ITIA announced the suspension for Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion who is currently No. 9...
Comments / 0