Singer Mikaben Cause of Death: Haitian Musician Dies at 41 During Paris Performance
Haitian singer Mikaben died during his concert in Paris. He was 41. Mikaben, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, met his fans during a recent concert at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France. He was tapped as a guest performer in the Haitian group CaRiMi's show on Saturday. He...
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Pioneering Hollywood actor is first Asian American selected to appear on a US quarter
The actor Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on the US quarter.Wong, born in Los Angeles, was considered the first Chinese-American film star. She is one of five women chosen to appear on the quarter as part of the the US Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which honours American women who have made a contribution to a multitude of different fields.Wong’s quarter, which will be released next Tuesday, is historic. Her coin, which like all others will feature George Washington on one side, will show her resting her head on her hand. It will also...
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
Drew Barrymore vows to never have cosmetic surgery on her face
Drew Barrymore has vowed to never have cosmetic surgery on her face. The 47-year-old actress has never gone under the knife and doesn't want to "fight nature", as she'd rather age naturally. Speaking about aging to 'Halloween Ends' star Jamie Lee Curtis on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host said:...
Billie Lourd's pregnancies had 'very different vibe'
Billie Lourd is finding her second pregnancy "a very different vibe" to her first. The 30-year-old actress was expecting her son Kingston, now two, during the COVID-19 pandemic so she was able to relax at home with husband Austen Rydell and do little beyond knit and watch television, so things have been very different this time around.
Geena Davis: My height made me feel like a misfit
Geena Davis “really wanted to be small” and struggled to fit in because of her height. The ‘Thelma and Louise’ actress, who started her career as a lingerie model, has opened up about the insecurity she had with her height when she was younger and confessed that she felt like a misfit as she was taller than her school colleagues.
Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA
Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22) They were also seen...
This ‘Weird & Controlling’ Reddit Dad Spies on His Wife at Home with Their Kids & Our Claws Are Coming Out
If men are from Mars, women are from Venus, then Reddit men are from another galaxy completely. It’s the only explanation for how wild they treat other people in their lives, especially this dad. A mom of 2 posted about her husband — of 13 years!!! — spying on her through their home security camera, and it makes my skin crawl just thinking about it. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, this mom of 7- and 11-year-old kids posted about her husband’s insane reaction to her turning off their home monitoring device. First, some context. “About 4 years ago when my...
Liam Gallagher claims Noel Gallagher has blocked Oasis songs from Knebworth 22
Liam Gallagher has claimed that estranged brother Noel Gallagher has "blocked" him from using Oasis songs in his 'Knebworth 22' documentary. The 50-year-old singer will document his return to Knebworth as a solo star earlier this summer as he performed at the Hertfordshire site 26 years on from the 'Wonderwall' band's iconic shows in 1996 but says that none of the band's classic tracks will feature in the film because of his "angry squirt" sibling.
Ratings: Masked Singer Drops; Survivor and #OneChicago Lead Wednesday
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor and NBC’s #OneChicago trifecta tied for the Wednesday demo win, while Chicago Fire copped the night’s biggest audience (though not by much!). NBC | Chicago Med (with 6.75 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating) and P.D. (5.5 mil/0.6) were steady in the demo, while Fire (6.84 mil/0.6) dipped. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.6, read recap) and The Amazing Race (2.2 mil/0.2) both ticked down, yet The Real Love Boat (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady. FOX | The Masked Singer (2.6 mil/0.4) plunged like a chandelier (i.e. some 40 percent) with Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, yet...
Paris & LA-Based ‘CODA’ Producer Vendôme Pictures Launches Doc Division & Hires Former Amazon France & Velvet Film Duo
EXCLUSIVE: CODA producer Vendôme Pictures has made two appointments and launched a documentary division. Ninon Desplat has been appointed Head of Development Documentaries and French Series, joining Sonia Droulhiole who was recently appointed Head of Development & Production, Film and Scripted Series, for the company’s English-speaking output. Under the newly minted Vendôme documentary banner, Desplat will be charged with creating a slate with a focus on pop culture subjects in both English and French. She will also ramp up Vendôme’s TV slate and further expand its French-speaking projects. Droulhiole is responsible for overseeing all English-language features and scripted series from scouting, development, talent management, through to delivery. Desplat and...
Community comes together to harvest crops of farmer who got injured while trying to save a puppy
'Frost really is the heartland of America,' said the farmer. 'One day, I hope I'm able to pay the favor back.'
Nino Rota’s ‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Gets Re-Release, Celebrated With Flash Mob Orchestra Performance in Front of Trevi Fountain (EXCLUSIVE)
The soundtrack of Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “La Dolce Vita” is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, which staged an impromptu performance of Nino Rota’s iconic score in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain for the milestone movie. The flash mob performance by the 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta orchestra of several “Dolce Vita” tracks surprised tourists and Rome residents on Tuesday. It was also organized by automaker FIAT, with the Rome Film Festival’s patronage, to promote CAM’s re-release on Oct. 21 of its newly remastered version of the original soundtrack album, with 14 tracks on vinyl and digital. “We were delighted to collaborate...
Mysterious ‘Musical Pillars’ in Ancient Indian Temple Produce Music When Struck
The ‘SaReGaMa Pillars’, as the famous musical pillars of Vittala Temple in Hampi, India, are also called, play individual notes when tapped. The Vittala Temple in Hampi is a genuine masterpiece in terms of grandeur and architecture. Words will fall short to express the beauty of this sprawling compound that houses pavilions, halls and many other temples. But the place is more known for 56 mysterious pillars, each 3.6 meters high, which produce delicate musical notes when struck. Tourists have long been travelling to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to hear the over 500-year-old temple’s mesmerizing music.
Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse
This very cute duet has gone viral on TikTok, drawing in new fans for both the street pianist and his young protégé... Music has the power to surprise you – you never know where that next duet or inspiring collaboration could come from. Karim Kamar is a...
