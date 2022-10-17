ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WILMINGTON, DE
Main Line Media News

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
fox29.com

Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in

54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say

A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

