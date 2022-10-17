Read full article on original website
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
Police: Man killed in Fairmount was the victim of a botched carjacking; suspect is 15 years old
Police say the victim was armed and shot the 15-year-old suspect in the leg. The teen returned fire, killing the victim.
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Pottstown
Authorities in Montgomery County arrested and charged a 17-year-old with murder for the shooting deaths of two teens earlier this week in Pottstown.
Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot
A fight between two street cleaners turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section. Police say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
Main Line Media News
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
fox29.com
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUV stolen outside South Philadelphia PetSmart, sleeping child found safe
"It was a crime of opportunity. Someone saw this vehicle, engine running, they stole the car, more than likely didn't realize there was child asleep in the back seat," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
fox29.com
Police: Death investigation reveals man in wheelchair was gunned down in Oxford Circle residence
PHILADELPHIA - After conducting a death investigation, investigators have determined that a man who uses a wheelchair was fatally shot in Philadelphia. Police say officers responded to the 4700 block of Alcott Street around 8:42 p.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting screaming and a disturbance. Chief Inspector Scott Small says...
fox29.com
Man exonerated for 2012 murder in Philadelphia arrested in connection with recent deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is now in police custody after he was identified as a suspect in a recent murder. That same man was released from prison last year after his 2012 murder conviction was exonerated. Police on Thursday shared a mugshot of 32-year-old Jahmir Harris who had been linked...
fox29.com
Man exonerated by Philadelphia DA's Office for 2012 murder being sought in recent deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection to a recent deadly shooting was exonerated by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office from a 2012 murder conviction. Police on Wednesday shared a mugshot of 32-year-old Jahmir Harris who is linked to a deadly shooting that happened Sept....
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
NBC Philadelphia
Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say
A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
phillyvoice.com
17-year-old faces charges for bomb threat at Coatesville Area Senior High School
The 17-year-old senior at Coatesville Area Senior High School who sent in a bomb threat Monday using Pennsylvania's anonymous school violence tip line, prompting the building to be evacuated, is facing criminal charges. The teen, whose name was not released due to his age, made an report on the state's...
4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Off-duty security guard fatally shot outside West Philadelphia bar
An off-duty security guard has died after he was shot outside of the bar where he worked in West Philadelphia, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after being shot during a fight with his next door neighbor Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of East Lippincot Street around 9 p.m. for reports...
