"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
WRAL
Celebration of life planned for 16-year-old brother of suspected shooter
A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Trinity Baptist Church at 4815 Six Forks Road. His family said James enjoyed deep sea fishing and video games. A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20...
spectrumlocalnews.com
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
WRAL
'I'm surprised I'm alive': Chancellor's wife describes near-death experience crossing street in downtown Raleigh
Susan Woodson was headed to the gym for a morning workout when she was hit by a truck that dragged her several feet down the road. Now she wants to create ways to help reduce the number of pedestrian crashes. Woodson is the wife of NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson.
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Greene County murder case to be featured Wednesday in TV series
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night. Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office […]
WRAL
Videos show daycare employee appearing to handle children roughly
The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care. The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care.
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County. The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law. Willie Briggs, 57, and...
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old in Johnston County finds loaded gun in dad's truck, kills himself
A 2-year-old in Johnston County got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
WRAL
Police: Man caught on video shoving 82-year-old Home Depot employee while committing larceny
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man was caught on surveillance video shoving a Home Depot employee while stealing merchandise. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push an 82-year-old man down while stealing from the Home Depot in Hillsborough. The employee looked to have hit his head on a flower pot.
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
WRAL
Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School
APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
WRAL News
18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting
ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
WRAL
Fire burns hole in roof at home in southeast Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife and their pet cat on Thursday escaped a house fire in southeastern Wake County. Crews responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off of Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. The fire left a hole in the roof, which was badly damaged....
WRAL
Former Raleigh officer gives insight on what report could reveal on mass shooting
A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages. A former Raleigh officer said we'll get a better idea as to what happened in the Hedingham mass shooting, however, the report is still in the very early stages.
Up and Coming Weekly
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient
The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
WRAL
Orange County homicide suspect will be tried as adult
The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday. The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
Reward increased to $30,000 in Apex man’s deadly stabbing at NC coast
The reward is now $30,000 and officers are asking for people to now be on the lookout for a four-door silver Infinity.
