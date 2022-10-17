ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oaks, NC

WNCT

Greene County murder case to be featured Wednesday in TV series

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Rebecca Moses, a beloved mother, daughter, and sister who was killed 25 years ago in Snow Hill, will be featured in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” Wednesday night. Rebecca’s sister, Beverly Wilkerson, hopes the episode will bring justice and closure. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Videos show daycare employee appearing to handle children roughly

The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care. The investigation comes after videos showed how an employee at Corinth Baptist Daycare in Nashville, NC treated some of the young children in her care.
NASHVILLE, NC
WITN

Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County. The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law. Willie Briggs, 57, and...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Child on bicycle struck by car near Apex Friendship Middle School

APEX, N.C. — A child on a bicycle was struck by a car Tuesday on Humie Olive Road near Apex Friendship Middle School. The age and condition of the child, who was transported to a local hospital, was not provided. The road was closed before 8:45 a.m. between Evans...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

18-year-old charged in Moore County shooting

ABERDEEN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was charged Wednesday four days after the shooting of a Moore County man. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Sherwood Drive in Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15, where they found Michael McLaughlin, 24, with gunshot wounds. McLaughlin...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fire burns hole in roof at home in southeast Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife and their pet cat on Thursday escaped a house fire in southeastern Wake County. Crews responded to the home on Diamond Drive, off of Rock Quarry Road, before 5 a.m. The fire left a hole in the roof, which was badly damaged....
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient

The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Orange County homicide suspect will be tried as adult

The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday. The Orange County District Attorney's office announced it would try the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting as an adult on Wednesday.
cbs17

Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

