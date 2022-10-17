Read full article on original website
IGN
Dead Matter - Official 'Road to Early Access' Developer Vlog
Get a deep dive into the development of the open-world survival game Dead Matter, including the updates and changes the team is working on for the game's Early Access launch. The video details the updates and improvements to the infected and their behavior and AI systems, the focus on refining key locations of the map for the Early Access launch, graphics, gameplay changes like overhauls to the looting system, and much more.
IGN
Resident Evil Village Third-Person Mode Demo Available Today
Capcom has announced that a demo for Resident Evil Village's upcoming third-person mode will be available tonight, October 20, and will include 60 minutes of gameplay to try out in the new mode or in first-person for comparison. Announced during the latest Resident Evil Showcase, this demo will be released...
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
IGN
Gotham Knights - How to Unlock Co-op Multiplayer
One of the big draws of Gotham Knights is being able to play online co-op with another person. However, you will need to do a couple things in order to unlock multiplayer. For more on Gotham Knights, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/gotham-knights.
IGN
No Man's Sky – Switch Performance Review
Creating an entire universe of stars and planets is no mean feat, but Hello Games did just that in the 2016 game No Man’s Sky. However, as monumental a challenge as that was, getting the same universe into the comparatively itty bitty memory and hardware budget of the Nintendo Switch is nothing short of galactic.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox October Update: Users Can Now Change TV Volume, Mute Startup Audio, Trim Video Clips and More
Xbox users can now change TV volume from their Xbox consoles, mute all startup sounds and more with the newest update. A new HDMI feature called Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) can be used to send commands to and from devices that support the technology, like TVs connected to Xbox Series X|S consoles. This means that console users can now change the TV volume from the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. This can be done by pressing the Xbox button on the controller, which will pull up the guide and then navigate to the Audio & Music section. Here, you can see buttons which will allow you to change the TV volume or mute it. No need for the TV remote anymore while you’re gaming.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
IGN
Microsoft Believes Cloud Gaming Is Currently “Immature” as It Moves Towards Building Its Mobile Game Store, and More
It's fair to say that Microsoft is the market leader of cloud gaming, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, the company believes that the technology has a long way to go. As the company continues to push forward its attempt to seek approval for the Activision deal from UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft's latest legal filing showcases its view towards its cloud gaming platform, which has been dubbed "immature." (via The Washington Post)
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sparks List and Where to Find All Sparks
At the start, a Spark can be equipped for each hero, and later up to two different Sparks can protect any one character. You'll also be able to level up Sparks just as Heroes themselves level up - by feeding them Star Bits earned from battles and missions, and exploration. Increasing a Spark's level will bolster their activated abilities to make them even more powerful.
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 21-25
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Arbalest, FR0ST-EE5, Ursa Furiosa, and Karnstein Armlets.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
IGN
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
IGN
BGMI Star Explains Why Teams Aren’t Participating in Scrims as PUBG Mobile Adds Haptic Feedback Support to 69 Mobile Devices and More
GodLike star Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare explained to BGMI fans why Indian teams don't play scrims anymore. In a recent stream, Ghatak explained that there wasn't any point to playing scrims, with the fate of the game up in air, ever since it was banned by the Indian government earlier this year. (via AFKGaming)
IGN
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
IGN
Gamevice Flex Review
The demand for smartphone-based controllers has increased over the past few years, with several companies developing solid mobile gaming controllers. They range from large, Bluetooth-based replicants that sport a “classic” design to split variants that attach to phones in a manner akin to Nintendo’s Joy Con. The aim is to provide a method of play that seasoned players are used to – a feat that the Gamevice Flex accomplishes with ease.
IGN
PlatinumGames Thanks Past Bayonetta Contributors, But Offers 'Full Support' to New Voice Actress
Bayonetta 3 voice actress Jennifer Hale has the developer’s “full support”, even while it thanks "contributors" to the series amid a debate about payment for game actors. A statement from PlatinumGames via Twitter attempts to draw a line under the recent controversy, while also backing the new...
IGN
Two Point Campus - Halloween Trailer
Two Point Campus' Halloween update features new items, costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the trailer to see what to expect in this spooky update and get ready to survive a zombie invasion. Two Point Campus' Halloween update is available now.
IGN
Genshin Nilou Banner, Talents, and Details
Looking for information on Genshin Impact Nilou? Nilou is a new character, introduced in Version 3.1. She's a sword user and wields a hydro vision. Players will recognise her as a dancer at the Zubayr Theatre, where she mesmerizes audiences with her graceful demeanor. Here's everything you need to know...
