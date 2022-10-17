Investigation Update: Police Requesting the Public's Assistance in Identifying Suspect of Franklin Park Stabbing

BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO