Investigation Update: Police Requesting the Public's Assistance in Identifying Suspect of Franklin Park Stabbing

bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Assault and Battery that Occurred in Jamaica Plain
Detectives from Area E-13 (Jamaica Plain) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the above-pictured individual in relation to an Assault and Battery in Jamaica Plain that occurred on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 PM in the area of 376 Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Anyone with information on...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester
At about 1:00 AM on Saturday, October 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Dorchester/Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 39 Baird Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
bpdnews.com
The Men and Women of the Boston Police Department Remember the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Samuel Reynolds 51 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Friday October 22, 1971, officer Samuel Reynolds succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the day before in the area of 89 Bickford Avenue while attempting to stop a vehicle related to a burglary. He was survived by his wife and two children and was laid to rest at...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating shooting death of a man in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a shooting death on Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, who was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3:30 PM in the area of 240 Medford Street in Charlestown (Charlestown High School). Jackson is described as a medium build light-skinned black/Hispanic female with curly hair. Jackson was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and black crocs.
Update: Police identify person of interest in case of stabbed 91-year-old activist
Update from 10/20/22: Authorities say they have identified the person of interest from the October 19th stabbing of activist Jean McGuire in Franklin Park. The person’s name has not been released at this time. Post from 10/19/22: Boston police are asking for public assistance locating a person of interest...
Police ask for public’s help finding missing 16-year-old Raynham girl
Colleen Weaver was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a 16-year-old Raynham girl who has been reported missing by her family. Colleen Weaver was last seen at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday and is believed to have left her home...
Wrong-Way Driver From Douglas Killed In 2-Car Crash On Route 146: Police
A wrong-way driver from central Massachusetts was killed in a two-car crash close to the Rhode Island border, authorities said. The 42-year-old man from Douglas died in the crash that happened on Route 146 in Uxbridge around 10:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, Massachusetts State Police said. Initial investigation revealed...
bpdnews.com
Second Suspect Arrested in the Homicide of Curtis Ashford
Investigation Update: On Thursday, October 20, 2022 Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit arrested Zontre Mack, 19, of Canton for the murder of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. This is the second arrest in Ashford’s murder investigation. Dominick Gavin, 25, of Boston, was previously arrested on September 26, 2022. Zontre...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Robbery Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a robbery incident that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at around 9:00 PM at 818 Huntington Ave. (Huntington Market Store). The first individual was a black male wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants with a Nike logo on left leg, and black shoes. The second individual was a light-skinned male wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. The third individual was was a medium complexion brown skinned male with an afro hairstyle wearing a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover Drugs in Dorchester and Arrest One Suspect
At about 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested Elias Rivera, 32, of Dorchester in the area of 376 Bowdoin Street. Officers observed Rivera...
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
NECN
One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya Killed in the Line of Duty 99 Years Ago Today.
The Boston Police Department remembers Patrolman Joseph E. Gonya was killed in the line of duty 99 years ago today on October 21, 1923. Patrolman Joseph Gonya was shot and killed while attempting to apprehend three auto theft suspects in Cleary Square. Two suspects were eventually apprehended. Both of them were charged with murder but were acquitted at trial.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
Police seek man who followed, robbed woman in South Boston
BOSTON – Boston police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say followed, robbed and punched a woman in South Boston earlier this month. The man is also wanted for a sexual assault about a week earlier. The sexual assault happened September 29 around 2:45 p.m. at E Street and West 4th Street.Then on October 4, Boston Police said the same suspect followed a victim from a convenience store before approaching her from behind and trying to steal her bag. He then displayed a knife, punched the woman in the face and fled.New surveillance photos show a suspect who is believed to be a Black man between 20-30 years-old. He was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants.Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when out at night.Boston police said you should try not to walk alone, avoid distractions like talking on the phone or listening to music, and keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
