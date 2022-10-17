ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Municipal Building reception counters to get makeovers

By By Chris Mertes
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Sun Prairie’s Municipal Building will get a first and second floor makeover in the City Hall area of the building in December if a proposal approved Oct. 11 by the Public Works Committee receives bidding interest from contractors.

The project, which will include the removal of the counter on the second floor of City Hall, was included in the city’s Capitol Improvement Plan to be completed in 2022 (the building is referred to as the Sun Prairie Municipal Building but split into the Sun Prairie Police East Precinct and City Hall spaces within the building).

City of Sun Prairie Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said Kontext Architects—with offices located just steps away from the Municipal Building in downtown Sun Prairie—has prepared plans for the project.

The plans call for City Hall’s first floor counter to be expanded and a glass partition added.

Additional office space will also be built out to serve the city’s Building Inspection Department which is also located on the first floor of City Hall. Schleicher said the building inspection space will be squared out to match the front counter expansion on the first floor.

The first floor counter expansion work will not begin until after the completion of city property tax collections in January, Schleicher told the committee. The last day for second installment city property tax collections is typically Jan. 31.

The expansion of the first floor counter will bump the area out to the elevator, Schleicher said, and enable better views of all doors entering the lobby.

The second floor service counter will be removed and four additional work stations will be added. The proposed construction plans were available Oct. 11 for Public Works Committee members to review before taking action. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer has said in the past that work space is in high demand on the second floor, so adding work stations should alleviate some of that demand.

Sun Prairie’s Municipal Building, which has been remodeled but not expanded over the years, will mark its 30th anniversary in 2023.

