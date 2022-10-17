ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Woman gets foot stuck in massage chair, Florida firefighters rescue her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A woman got her foot stuck in a massage chair in Naples, Florida, and firefighters helped to rescue her.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Power was secured to the chair and the chair was taken apart. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order to free the patient’s leg,” said NFRD in their post.

According to WBBH, it was a woman who had their leg stuck in the massage chair.

NFRD said the person was checked for any injuries. They were released at the scene.

No further information has been released about what caused the foot to get stuck.

