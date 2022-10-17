The Ferndale Garden Club decorated the Town Hall Benches at Ferndale Town Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The benches which have human figures on each end. Using bits and pieces from the Clothes Closet, Miranda’s Rescue, and several garage sales, 10 little costumes were made and added to the benches by Garden Club volunteers. The Town Hall Park Halloween Display will be up until November 2, 2022.The Ferndale Garden Club is the second oldest service club in Ferndale. Founded by 15 ladies on March 9, 1938, the club has been having a blast for 84 and 3/4ths years with goals of appreciating nature, learning about gardens, and civic beautification. The club awards $1,500 a year in three scholarship to local students as well as providing the Floral and Horticulture Exhibit cash awards for the Humboldt County Fair. Ferndale Garden Club ongoing civic gardens include: Fireman’s Park Native Plant Garden, Shirley’s Pocket Park Native Plant Garden, Veteran’s Hall, Town Hall pots and garden, Ferndale Post Office Pots and Bench, and the flower beds at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds.

