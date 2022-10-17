Read full article on original website
TODAY in SUPES: Public Rallies for Alternative Owner Builder Program; Board Opts to Leave It Alone for Now
Rural Humboldt County residents came down from the hills on Tuesday to urge the Board of Supervisors not to mess with the county’s longstanding Alternative Owner Builder program (AOB), a pared-down home permitting system whose stated goal is to promote low-cost housing and improve permit compliance in areas not served by public water or sewer.
Humboldt County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Roadshows in Willow Creek and Hoopa
The County of Humboldt’s upcoming efforts to update its broad economic development strategy is hitting the road again and community meetings will be held in Willow Creek and Hoopa. The public meetings will be held in early November, and all community members are invited to attend. Ultimately, these public...
NEXT UP at EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: CSU Board of Trustees Offer Up $5 Million for EaRTH Center Development, EPD Seeks to Reorganize Command Structure and More!
The Eureka City Council will convene for yet another jam-packed meeting this week. Granted, most of the items on Tuesday’s agenda are likely to play out in long, drawn-out discussions surrounding municipal code and whatnot, but these are important discussions nonetheless!. I’m sure LoCO can find an item or...
Center for New Growth: Ketamine-Assisted Therapy is now an Option in Humboldt County
Eureka, calif. (KIEM)- The Center for New Growth is a clinic devoted to transforming trauma into wholeness. The center is the first of its kind in Humboldt County, offering an unexpected drug to assist in their therapy. A psychoactive drug is used to heal trauma. This might come as unexpected,...
Trinity County Warns of Uptick in Rabies
Trinity County has seen a recent uptick in rabies infected wildlife interacting with domestic animals and humans. The Trinity County Rabies Control Program is asking the public to take precautions to avoid exposure. Rabies is a rare but serious disease of the brain caused by the rabies virus. Exposure occurs...
Petroleum Spill in Humboldt Bay
A little before 11 a.m., a unknown amount of petroleum product spilled on Humboldt Bay. According to the Governor’s Office Emergency Services Hazardous Materials Spill Report made about 11:45 a.m., the spill was about 300′ by 100′ at that time. The report notes that the reporting individual...
1 Death, 117 New Cases, Bivalent Boosters Now Available for Children 6 Years and Up
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 40s. No new hospitalizations were reported. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 18. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,176. An additional 5,246 cases are reported as probable.*
The Ferndale Town Hall Benches Get a Halloween Make-Over from the Garden Club
The Ferndale Garden Club decorated the Town Hall Benches at Ferndale Town Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The benches which have human figures on each end. Using bits and pieces from the Clothes Closet, Miranda’s Rescue, and several garage sales, 10 little costumes were made and added to the benches by Garden Club volunteers. The Town Hall Park Halloween Display will be up until November 2, 2022.The Ferndale Garden Club is the second oldest service club in Ferndale. Founded by 15 ladies on March 9, 1938, the club has been having a blast for 84 and 3/4ths years with goals of appreciating nature, learning about gardens, and civic beautification. The club awards $1,500 a year in three scholarship to local students as well as providing the Floral and Horticulture Exhibit cash awards for the Humboldt County Fair. Ferndale Garden Club ongoing civic gardens include: Fireman’s Park Native Plant Garden, Shirley’s Pocket Park Native Plant Garden, Veteran’s Hall, Town Hall pots and garden, Ferndale Post Office Pots and Bench, and the flower beds at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds.
Be Prepared! World’s Largest Earthquake Drill Set for Tomorrow
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During the...
[UPDATE 4 p.m.] Who’s in Charge: Two Agencies Are Serving Search Warrants in Southern Humboldt
Law enforcement officers have been serving search warrants in Southern Humboldt today although we cannot confirm the nature or the lead investigation agency on the enforcement activity. We were first alerted that there was a large law enforcement presence off of Wallan Road, east of Garberville, early this morning, October...
4.2 Rattles Humboldt and Trinity Counties Just in Time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill
At 12:55 a.m., a 4.2 earthquake centered about 22 miles southwest of Hayfork shook a few folks in Trinity and in Humboldt County awake. This is just in time for the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill at 10:20 a.m. today. “As part of this drill, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) will also be conducting a test of Humboldt Alert, the county’s emergency notification system. Additionally, for those who have the California MyShake App downloaded on their smartphones, the state will be testing the Earthquake Early Warning System with an alert as part of this drill.”
PG&E Plans to Underground Infrastructure East of Willow Creek on 299
According to a press release this morning from Caltrans, PG&E plans to underground their utility lines east of Willow Creek between Cedar Flat and Del Loma on Hwy 299 in the coming year. Caltrans states, “PG&E is planning projects for the undergrounding of their infrastructure starting this year along multiple...
Where the River Meets the Sky
Outdoor guide and Eel River advocate, Eric Stockwell, shared this incredible photo of the lower Eel River near Fortuna with his Facebook page followers. Eric captioned the photo, “Touch your local water.”. To see our slice of the world through Eric’s eyes, check out his Facebook accounts where he...
Field Trip!!! Cal Poly Humboldt Center Activities Works With Fortuna Elementary School District to Give 5th-8th Graders a Unique Experience
On September 7th, 8th, 12th, and 13th, students from Fortuna Middle School and Toddy Thomas Middle School traveled to Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center and the Adorni Center to participate in team-building activities and discussions led by Cal Poly Humboldt Center Activities personnel. The purpose of this unique experience was to help students foster new friendships, open pathways to communication, and build a sense of camaraderie among students. Students engaged in activities such as kayak racing, trust paddling, and floatie polo. They took part in “Edventure quests” where they paddled around the bay to solve riddles. Not only did this activity teach students about local history, but it also inspired a discussion about what it means to be a part of a small community.
Australian Cattle Dog Mix Available for Adoption
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Pablo is a male, white and brown Australian Cattle Dog mix looking for an owner that will appreciate his playful nature and adorable freckles.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
Sara Bareilles stresses the importance of reading books about LGBTQ+ community and anti-racism
Sara Bareilles is not a fan of banning books and hopes these efforts fail in stopping people from learning about the LGBTQ+ community and anti-racism. Speaking with Lost Coast Outpost, the singer opened up about her partnership with the Humboldt Literacy Project, which aims to promote literacy in her hometown of Eureka, California. Sara also urged the nonprofit to include books that addressed anti-racism and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.
Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
Two Arrested for Alleged Trespassing, Attempted Auto Theft in Humboldt County
Above: David Cleveland (L) and Kevin Delong (R) | Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Two men were recently arrested in Humboldt County after allegedly accosting another man at his home and trying to steal his motorcycle. David Joseph Cleveland (39) and Kevin Scott Delong (44) were identified as the primary...
Hutson meets Redheaded Blackbelt: Roots, Grit and Stubbornness – a Recipe for Muckraking (Another Redheaded Blackbelt Origin Story)
Fair warning, it might seem unusual to get this level of candor from me in writing (as I routinely take the ‘fly on the wall’ approach when doing the news), but here I’m going to tell you why I do this journalism stuff that I do. Mostly, I think I do it because I can’t help myself, and I am convinced that knowledge is a secret weapon greatly undervalued, but entirely attainable. I am naturally curious, and I think I have a pretty good built-in “bullshit detector,” as a wise local English teacher once told me…
